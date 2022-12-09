The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County (SHIP) is seeking hygiene items for its annual drive to benefit Frederick County Public Schools students experiencing homelessness.
Last year, the event collected more than 12,000 pounds of supplies, according to a news release this week.
Bins will be available for dropping off supplies in businesses across the county, the release said. A full list of drop-off sites is available on SHIP's website.
“One of the top reasons our students stop attending school is that they don’t have access to items like laundry detergent, soap, and toothpaste,” Melissa Muntz, SHIP's executive director, said in the release. “Proper hygiene is also an important part of staying healthy throughout the winter months. SHIP provides hygiene items to students experiencing homelessness to ensure that students can access an education, giving them the tools to succeed as they reach adulthood.”
The organization is seeking:
- Bathing items (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, shaving cream)
- Hair care items (hair brushes, hair ties, hair accessories)
- Dental items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, lip balm)
- Other personal care items (deodorant, lotion, personal hand sanitizer for backpacks, face wipes, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent, toilet paper, cotton swabs, and adhesive bandages)
Community members are invited to participate in a collection event on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the International Community Church of God on Byte Drive in Frederick.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.