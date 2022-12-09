The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea.
The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the topic in October, and decided not to give it the green light until it collected more feedback from the community.
At that point, the plan — which would give students asynchronous assignments to complete either virtually or on paper during up to three snow days — still needed approval from the state.
In a countywide email sent Thursday, the district said it had secured that approval and would present "an additional update" at the next board meeting on Jan. 11.
No asynchronous virtual days will occur before that date, the email said.
"If schools need to be closed due to inclement weather between now and then, it would lead to traditional inclement weather days with no instruction," the message said.
The last day of school for FCPS students is currently set for June 1. Without virtual snow days, each inclement weather day the school system uses would tack a day on to the school year — for up to five days.
Having students complete some work on a few snow days per year could "mitigate disruption to learning mid-year, minimize additional days at the end of the school year when instruction may be less meaningful and keep students connected," FCPS' email on Thursday said.
"Assignments would be available with or without the use of technology and can be completed on a family's schedule," the message said. "Attendance would be taken via log of students accessing courses via Schoology and through the completion of assigned work."
At a school board meeting in October, FCPS officials reviewed survey results showing how 2,300 respondents felt about the proposal.
Of those, about two-thirds — 1,512 — supported the idea. The other 760 were opposed.
Those who were opposed mainly fell into two camps, the results showed. Some didn’t like the idea of infringing on the tradition of snow days, while others said they’d resist the district embracing anything that resembled pandemic-era virtual learning.
The district has said the idea would be most useful in the case of significant snowstorms, when schools close for multiple days in a row.
Ideally, officials said, the virtual snow days would be planned a few days in advance.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(3) comments
People in many areas of the country would laugh at the "snow day" photo of school buses with a dusting of snow on them. [rolleyes]
agree! In the 1960's, we went to school as it was snowing, and very few snow days.
Right!
It seems Maryland is getting more and more apprehensive about snow. Even the tiniest amount causes a total shutdown.
Sure, we had snow days, but there had to be at least several inches on the ground, or forecast.
I used to live in Madison, WI for a couple years. One of my college jobs was driving a school bus. I was trained on a full-size Blue Bird coach, but typically drove a 18 passenger van because I was transporting a few disabled children. One morning there was almost a foot of snow on the ground and the roads had not been plowed. I went to work thinking that they would likely send me home (or school would be delayed), but they told me to go pick up the kids! The van had 'snow tires' on the rear, but no extra weight in it. The tires spun very easily. It barely made it out of the parking lot, and was fishtailing a lot. I managed to get the kids to school, but I was glad I grew up in Carroll County, where we got snow quite often and I could practice.
I realize Madison isn't Middletown, but we get enough snow here that a dusting should not result in a snow day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.