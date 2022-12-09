School Bus, Snow (copy)
A line of idle Frederick County school buses sit in a parking lot during a snow day. The school system is considering conducting virtual instruction on up to three snow days per year. 

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Maryland State Department of Education has approved Frederick County Public Schools' plan to conduct up to three days of virtual instruction per year on snow days, but the district hasn't decided how it will implement the idea.

The Frederick County Board of Education last discussed the topic in October, and decided not to give it the green light until it collected more feedback from the community.

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(3) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

People in many areas of the country would laugh at the "snow day" photo of school buses with a dusting of snow on them. [rolleyes]

sobuspaul22

agree! In the 1960's, we went to school as it was snowing, and very few snow days.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Right!

It seems Maryland is getting more and more apprehensive about snow. Even the tiniest amount causes a total shutdown.

Sure, we had snow days, but there had to be at least several inches on the ground, or forecast.

I used to live in Madison, WI for a couple years. One of my college jobs was driving a school bus. I was trained on a full-size Blue Bird coach, but typically drove a 18 passenger van because I was transporting a few disabled children. One morning there was almost a foot of snow on the ground and the roads had not been plowed. I went to work thinking that they would likely send me home (or school would be delayed), but they told me to go pick up the kids! The van had 'snow tires' on the rear, but no extra weight in it. The tires spun very easily. It barely made it out of the parking lot, and was fishtailing a lot. I managed to get the kids to school, but I was glad I grew up in Carroll County, where we got snow quite often and I could practice.

I realize Madison isn't Middletown, but we get enough snow here that a dusting should not result in a snow day.

