A state bill named for a Frederick County child that would mandate seizure training in schools has unanimously passed both chambers, clearing a path for final approval and leaving its main advocate “beyond ecstatic.”
Lauren Shillinger of Adamstown is spearheading “Brynleigh’s Act” on behalf of her 8-year-old daughter. The bill — which would require basic seizure recognition and response training for most school staff and a more in-depth training for nurses and health techs — received a 135-0 house vote on Feb. 24 and a 43-0 senate vote on Friday.
“It’s just really exciting that we’re going to be able to do this training and keep our students safe at school,” Shillinger said.
The legislation was amended slightly along the way, Shillinger said, so it must return to the house and be reviewed by a conference committee before it can be finalized and sent to the governor. These two steps are essentially “formalities,” she said.
“The bill is in a really, really great posture,” Shillinger said.
Brynleigh, Shillinger’s daughter, has a rare genetic condition that results in frequent seizures and causes non-cancerous tumors to grow in her brain and on all her vital organs. Consumed with worry about what would happen if — or when — Brynleigh had a seizure at school, Shillinger began advocating for more stringent training requirements almost five years ago.
She approached Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) and Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick), and together they’ve seen the bill through Annapolis three times now. It failed to gain traction in the 2020 and 2021 legislative sessions.
About 470,000 children in the U.S. live with epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation, which has pushed similar legislation in states across the country. Seizures can also be caused by stress, heat stroke or a head injury. About one in 10 people will have a seizure at some point in their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As Brynleigh’s Act moved through the General Assembly this time around, Shillinger said advocates worked to clarify the two separate training requirements and who would be subject to each one.
The law would require local school boards to implement short training sessions every two years on the basics of seizure response for all staff who supervise children, including teachers, bus drivers and more. These would take roughly 30 to 45 minutes, Shillinger said.
Training would emphasize the importance of staying with a child during a seizure, moving them away from dangerous objects and turning them onto their side. Staff would also learn when to call emergency personnel.
One amendment clarified that the training would be considered paid professional development time.
Plus, two people at each public school — typically a school nurse and a health tech or administrator — would need to take a longer, more involved course. Shillinger estimated it would take about two hours, and it would cover the ins and outs of administering life-saving seizure medications, which can vary widely from student to student.
“But everybody else doesn’t really need that level of knowledge and training,” Shillinger said.
The bill also requires parents of children diagnosed with a seizure disorder to work with school staff to create a “seizure action plan,” which it defines as “a written individualized health plan designed to acknowledge and prepare for the health care needs” of the child.
The longer training would also prepare staff to read, manage and implement these plans.
Seeing Brynleigh’s Act approach the finish line has felt like a personal victory in addition to a legislative one, Shillinger said.
“Everybody has just been so supportive,” Shillinger said. “And to see a unanimous vote on both sides, on a bipartisan bill — it’s just a tremendous success in itself.”
