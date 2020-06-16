The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to explore state parks with their Park Quest 2020: "DIY” (Do-It-Yourself) Park Quest.
The activities are self-guided and available until Oct. 31, according to a news release from DNR.
“Participate in Park Quest 2020 to experience and enjoy the outdoors through recreational activities, to better appreciate the natural world through exploration and observation and to learn about Maryland’s varied history with your family as your team,” the release reads in part.
This is the 13th season of Park Quest, and this year, no pre-registration is necessary. There are no added fees to take part in the program outside of park day-use service charges and there is no passport booklet or stamp collection.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials with them for the Park Quest. These include something to write on and with.
“Making drawings, taking photos, and jotting down notes are all highly recommended,” according to the release.
One activity in Frederick County's Gambrill State Park is Tree Army: Basic Training, which takes place in the High Knob Area of the park.
"This year’s Quest will take you back in time to the beginning of Gambrill State Park," according to the DNR website. "Learn about the Civilian Conservation Corps and their role in creating this mountain top oasis! Complete a crossword puzzle and solve the riddle at the end."
The worksheet for the quest and materials for other quests can be found online and printed or a screenshot can be taken.
Annual State Park and Trail Passports are also available and allow unlimited day-use access for every person in a vehicle, up to 10 people, “unlimited boat launching at all state park facilities and a 10 percent discount on state-operated concession items and boat rentals.”
There are prizes available for groups that complete 12 or more of the activities before Oct. 31 and fill out a form.
Completion of the activities and form means, “your team will receive an official Park Quest certificate and will be eligible to win Park Quest prizes (proof of completion via photos will be required).”
The form is due by Nov. 1, drawings will be done on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. and winners will be notified via email.
Nearby state parks with Park Quest activities listed on the DNR website include, Gambrill State Park, Gathland State Park, Rocky Gap State Park and Washington Monument State Park.
For information about Park Quest 2020, the activities, fees, forms and updates, visit: dnr.maryland.gov/parkquest/Pages/Home.aspx
For a full list of Park Quest parks, visit: dnr.maryland.gov/parkquest/Pages/DIY-2020/DIY-park-quest-parks.aspx
