A new program this spring will support Frederick County young people who have experienced homelessness as they transition from high school to college.
The Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership, a Frederick-based nonprofit, announced the launch of its College Horizons program Monday morning.
Participants in the new program will receive mentorship, a laptop and continued access to SHIP resources like transportation, temporary housing, food and career development throughout their first semester of attending a local college, said Melissa Muntz, executive director of the nonprofit.
“We know that just because a student has graduated from high school doesn’t mean that they immediately have stable housing and that they immediately have no food insecurity any longer and they no longer need any assistance,” Muntz said.
The idea for the new program started percolating in the fall, when the staff at the nonprofit noticed a trend. Many young people who had expressed interest in attending college while they were in high school didn’t complete their first semester, Muntz said.
Some students couldn’t finish applications for financial aid or lost touch with the college over the summer, she said. Others made it to the first day of class, but had to leave before the first semester was over.
The root of every situation could be traced back to the barriers of homelessness.
“We said, ‘You know, if really what students need is support during that summer period,’” Muntz said, “‘we can offer that.’”
Students participating in the College Horizons program will be linked up with a peer and a faculty mentor before they graduate high school. They’ll know who to turn to if issues come up during the summer before they leave for college or during their first semester.
Mentors will provide a “wide breadth” of assistance to students throughout the program, Muntz said.
“It could be as simple as ‘I am on campus and I have a headache, and I don’t know where the nurse’s office is,’ or as complicated as ‘I was just evicted from my apartment, and I don’t have anywhere to go,’” she said.
The student’s faculty mentor will be particularly helpful as they explore career options, Muntz said. The nonprofit is planning to match participants with mentors based on the student’s area of interest and the professor’s expertise.
College Horizons participants will also receive personal laptops under a partnership between SHIP and Tech Frederick, a consortium of IT business owners based downtown. Tech Frederick will help students set up their own email and Cloud-based accounts before they graduate high school and provide tech support over the summer, Muntz said.
The first iteration of College Horizons will include 10 students attending Frederick Community College, Muntz said. Over time, SHIP hopes to loop in young people attending other local schools, such as Hood College.
College Horizons is currently designed to last only through January, though participants can keep their laptops. By the end of the first semester, SHIP has found that most students have settled into college life and are comfortable. But Muntz said the nonprofit expects the program will grow and develop.
In the meantime, she hopes more students will complete their first semester at Frederick Community College next year.
“This is going to be such a really great benefit for our students and I’m really excited to see the results,” she said.
