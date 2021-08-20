After “a small number” of students and staff across Frederick County Public Schools were told to quarantine this week due to COVID-19 exposure, a district spokesperson said the school system would consider updating the way it tracks and publishes virus data.
FCPS did not have any confirmed coronavirus outbreaks as of Friday afternoon, spokesman Brandon Oland said. The Maryland Department of Health defines a “classroom/cohort outbreak” as two or more positive cases — identified within two weeks of each other — among people who were in contact at school but don’t share a household.
The district’s health metrics dashboard, which Oland said is updated every Monday, currently only lists the number of reported staff and student cases at each school. It doesn’t show the number of students in quarantine, though — something Oland said FCPS would “take a hard look at” changing.
FCPS didn’t provide data Friday on how many students had been sent to quarantine since school started on Wednesday or what schools they attended.
Karrie Ashmore said she received a call from the principal of her daughter’s school, Oakdale Middle, on Friday afternoon informing her that her child was a close contact of a positive case. She needs to remain in quarantine until Aug. 30.
FCPS policy mandates students stay quarantined until 10 days after their exposure.
As a precaution, Ashmore is keeping all three of her kids home.
“We’re only on day three,” Ashmore said with frustration in her voice. She kept her kids home for all of last year, even when hybrid learning became an option in the spring.
“It was a very difficult decision as to whether to send them in-person this year or not,” she said. “But we were kind of taking a leap of faith.”
Last year, hybrid students could tune into virtual classes from home if they were sick. But that was tough for FCPS teachers, some of whom struggled to balance teaching the kids in front of them with instructing the ones on the screen.
This year, teachers aren’t being asked to teach in-person and virtual students at the same time. Instead, Oland said, quarantined students will access instructional materials via the online platform Schoology and keep in touch with their teachers until they can return to school. They won’t be marked absent, he said.
Ashmore said she was concerned about that model, worrying her kids’ learning could suffer from a loss of teacher interaction.
“They’re not prepared for these kids to be in quarantine,” she said.
(5) comments
Clearly Alban tried to hide outbreaks in schools. She’s endangering everyone.
School should not be reopening. We are experiencing record high covid numbers. This is not logical
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Just think what numbers they'll be able to hit when they string a couple full weeks together.
Rug rats.
Gee…any surprises here? Put masks on your rug rays already! You too!
