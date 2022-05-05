Some members of the Frederick County Board of Education said they wanted more transparency in the textbook review process after deviating from their normal approval procedure at a Wednesday meeting.
The board had been set to approve a 14-page list of new textbooks on its consent agenda, meaning the additions would have been greenlighted — without discussion — alongside other routine items, like new teacher appointments.
The books, which covered subjects from algebra to poetry, had already been reviewed and approved by curriculum experts, board members said. They had also been on display for a week in March, both online and at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in downtown Frederick, alongside forms on which community members could share feedback.
But during the public comment period just before the vote, two candidates for school board argued officials should remove textbook approval from the consent agenda, asking them to vote on the issue individually.
Heather Fletcher and April Montgomery, both self-described conservatives running campaigns they say are focused on parental rights, told board members they missed the system-wide notification about the textbooks going on display at the library.
“I missed it completely, and I’m paying close attention,” Montgomery told the board. “I’m concerned that there are a lot more parents like me out there.”
The board obliged. Member Sue Johnson motioned to remove the textbooks from the consent agenda, and member Jason Johnson seconded her. Though Jason Johnson said he had concerns about whether some books on the list were age-appropriate, he emphasized his motion was driven mainly by a desire to make the process as transparent as possible.
After a brief discussion, the board voted 6-1 to approve the list of new textbooks without any changes. Sue Johnson was the lone opposition vote. Like Jason Johnson, she said she took issue with the process rather than the books themselves.
“If the public is saying that our information — even though we’re posting it — if they’re not seeing it, there’s a disconnect that needs to be bridged,” Johnson told the News-Post on Thursday. “And I’m hoping my vote yesterday sends a clear signal that I think we could be doing a much better job at communicating to the public and engaging them.”
Other board members disagreed. Member Jay Mason said the district’s current process — in which teachers and curriculum specialists identify books, which are then put on display and recommended for board approval unless they receive negative community feedback — was “sufficient.”
“The public gets a notification and has a chance to read them in a public setting,” Mason said Thursday. “How can we be more transparent than that?”
Mason said he had received emails Wednesday morning falsely asserting the books on the list included critical race theory, a legal framework that shows up mostly in college courses and is not taught in Frederick County Public Schools.
Sue Johnson said she’d like to see all classroom books, not just new ones, available year-round for public review.
“A review of a textbook is not just to pick it apart and look for things that are objectionable,” she said. It could also be useful to parents whose children are struggling in a certain subject, she said, or to students who are trying to figure out whether they should sign up for a course.
The books in question Wednesday were a mix of “foundation” textbooks, the main text resources for a given course, and “supplemental” textbooks, meant to enrich particular lessons. Together, they represented a “menu” of materials teachers could choose to use and were not all required reading, said board president Brad Young.
When board members began discussing one particular book Wednesday, a collection of poetry for elementary schoolers called “Can I Touch Your Hair? Poems of Race, Mistakes, and Friendship,” board member Liz Barrett expressed concern.
“My eye is twitching a little bit, because I just don’t want us to be in the business of sitting here talking about the merits of textbooks or literature or history. That’s not our role,” Barrett said. “It makes me extremely uncomfortable. And I see this happening around the country, and I’ll be you-know-what if it happens here.”
A recent controversy surrounding textbooks in Florida was part of what prompted Montgomery to speak out against some of Frederick’s proposed textbooks, she said. The Florida Department of Education rejected dozens of math textbooks it said “contained prohibited topics.”
Initially, the department didn’t clarify what it thought was problematic about the books. It has since released four pages it says are examples of “woke” content that should be removed. One shows a bar graph with data on how people scored on a test measuring racial prejudice. The data is broken down by age and political affiliation.
On another page, a paragraph says students should work to build their “agency” with social and emotional learning.
Montgomery said she was heartened to see the local board remove the books from their consent agenda.
“I’ll be honest with you, I was moved close to tears,” she said. “I feel like that was a moment of hope.”
Still, she was disappointed the board voted to approve the books anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.