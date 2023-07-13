Conner Hand
Conner Hand gives public comment during the Frederick County Board of Education’s meeting on Wednesday. Under new rules for public comment that the board approved Wednesday, students will have a dedicated time slot to speak during each meeting.

 Staff photo by Jillian Atelsek

After a debate Wednesday night, the Frederick County Board of Education voted 4-2 to approve sweeping changes to the policy that governs public comment at its meetings.

Board Vice President Dean Rose and members David Bass, Rae Gallagher and Karen Yoho supported the changes. Members Nancy Allen and Jason Johnson opposed them, and Board President Sue Johnson was absent.

Crab0721

But didn’t they also get rid of the online Facebook comments section? Why people tend to be more open on Social media then Face to Face these days

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

I don't understand what Nancy Allen is talking about. The rotation only happens if more than 20 sign up to speak. The same people keep talking at the meetings, and the points they bring up are the same, meeting after meeting. Either come up with a new script, or let someone else have a chance. If time were not a factor it would be different, but there is only so much time in a meeting.

public-redux
public-redux

I take it that the objection to submitting written comments is the lack of opportunity for performative

Piedmontgardener

Completely reasonable - let the cranks wait a turn, it's not all about them.

LJF0929

The kid is a dyslexic and speaks often, after his mother, about approaches to teaching students with dyslexia. They are very polite, articulate, sensible speakers that have shed a lot of light on reading instruction over the past few years. They speak frequently. So do others, and it can feel like a dead horse is being run over again and again and again with a bulldozer. Every board meeting. Same diatribes. Same hypocrites saying they don't want schools indoctrinating their children, yet their reason is religion - which depends wholeheartedly on indoctrination. Religion wouldn't be alive without the indoctrinated. It's all a taught/learned philosophy. So listening to the same people time and time again truly is a waste of time. A lady a few weeks back from the "Moms for Liberty" or the "Minivan Taliban," or the "Klanned Karenhood" played a recording on her cell phone for over 2 and a half minutes. Just held her phone to the mic while everyone listened to some far fetched unidentified person. That is a total waste of time and has nothing to do with how FCPS is managing business. Hope to see some more changes - I see the county government no longer allows recordings to be played. Show up in person or send your public comment in print.

public-redux
public-redux

"Rational arguments don't usually work on religious people. Otherwise, there wouldn't be religious people."

-- Dr. Gregory House, Season 4, Episode 2

AOC
AOC

Gregory House is the fictional protagonist of the American medical drama series House.

Hayduke2

And you think public wasn't aware of that since the season and episode was listed. Come on AOC..

public-redux
public-redux

AOC, You are correct. Barack Obama was the 44th president of the United States of America. Ron Howard played Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup] LJF.

"Minivan Taliban" is hilarious! [beam]

public-redux
public-redux

I’ve also seen Crackpots With Crockpots.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

***"It is not the responsibility of this governing body to determine your rights."***…..I sure wish that these Conservative members of our School Board felt the same way about their beloved SCOTUS.

shiftless88

1) this seems like it will make better use of the Board's and the public's time at these meetings (you can provide public input in other ways) and 2) I don't know what that kid is saying and I might disagree with him, but it is great to see a kid that age speaking up at a public board meeting.

