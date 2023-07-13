After a debate Wednesday night, the Frederick County Board of Education voted 4-2 to approve sweeping changes to the policy that governs public comment at its meetings.
Board Vice President Dean Rose and members David Bass, Rae Gallagher and Karen Yoho supported the changes. Members Nancy Allen and Jason Johnson opposed them, and Board President Sue Johnson was absent.
Under the new version of Policy 102 — which lays out how the board must conduct meetings — an hour will be allotted for public comment at each meeting, rather than 30 minutes.
Each person will be allowed to speak for three minutes, meaning each meeting will accommodate up to 20 speakers. People speaking on behalf of organizations will no longer be given extra time.
The process for signing up to speak will change, too. Currently, that’s done on a sign-in sheet placed by the door at the start of the meeting.
People often line up an hour or more before the meeting begins to ensure they are first on the list and get a chance to speak before the 30 minutes are up.
Under the new system, “pre-registration” for public comment will open on the Thursday before board meetings, which are held on Wednesdays. The pre-registration will close on the Monday before the meeting.
Ten slots will be reserved for people who pre-register. Five slots will be reserved for same-day sign-ups, and five slots will be reserved for students.
All slots will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
The board will also allow people who cannot speak in person to send written comments, which will be uploaded and attached to the public meeting minutes.
Board members broadly agreed on those changes, saying they would make public comment more accessible to more people.
But Wednesday’s vote was preceded by an intense debate over what should be done about commenters who wish to speak at multiple meetings in a row.
The policy that the board ultimately approved says that someone who speaks at one meeting will be rotated to the bottom of the sign-up list for the next meeting.
Members who supported that change emphasized that it would only apply if more than 20 people wanted to speak, and that anyone could send in written comments at any time.
The rotation would only apply for one meeting, they added.
Yoho said the change would allow the board to hear from a wider variety of people. Currently, the same people largely speak at every meeting, usually about the same topics.
Plus, Rose said, groups or families with shared priorities could rotate speakers if they wished to address the same idea at meeting after meeting.
However, Allen and Jason Johnson expressed strong disapproval of that part of the policy.
Both members said it wasn’t the board’s place to dictate who could speak at meetings.
“It’s going to erode public trust, it is unhealthy, and I vehemently encourage the board to reject this idea,” Jason Johnson said.
Allen and some members of the public who spoke about the policy at Wednesday’s meeting painted the issue as one of free speech.
“When [speakers’] rights are removed, so are mine,” Allen said. “It is not the responsibility of this governing body to determine your rights.”
Commenter Trudy Tibbals agreed.
“We should be able to come here every single time and make a comment about whatever we want that pertains to the school system,” she said. “When you start picking and choosing, then you are starting to favor people. ... That’s infringing on freedom of speech.”
Rose responded to such concerns by listing the public comment policies of boards of education in surrounding counties, all of which he argued were more restrictive than the one on the table.
All board members agreed the policy could and should be tweaked if certain elements don’t work out.
The board abandoned a previous version of the policy that said 10 slots must be reserved for people commenting about items on that night’s agenda, while five would be available to people commenting about items of “general educational interest.”
Rose said Wednesday that there wasn’t support for that idea among board members. The board takes public comment on each topic before it is voted on. None of the restrictions of the new policy apply in that case.
(13) comments
But didn’t they also get rid of the online Facebook comments section? Why people tend to be more open on Social media then Face to Face these days
I don't understand what Nancy Allen is talking about. The rotation only happens if more than 20 sign up to speak. The same people keep talking at the meetings, and the points they bring up are the same, meeting after meeting. Either come up with a new script, or let someone else have a chance. If time were not a factor it would be different, but there is only so much time in a meeting.
I take it that the objection to submitting written comments is the lack of opportunity for performative
Completely reasonable - let the cranks wait a turn, it's not all about them.
The kid is a dyslexic and speaks often, after his mother, about approaches to teaching students with dyslexia. They are very polite, articulate, sensible speakers that have shed a lot of light on reading instruction over the past few years. They speak frequently. So do others, and it can feel like a dead horse is being run over again and again and again with a bulldozer. Every board meeting. Same diatribes. Same hypocrites saying they don't want schools indoctrinating their children, yet their reason is religion - which depends wholeheartedly on indoctrination. Religion wouldn't be alive without the indoctrinated. It's all a taught/learned philosophy. So listening to the same people time and time again truly is a waste of time. A lady a few weeks back from the "Moms for Liberty" or the "Minivan Taliban," or the "Klanned Karenhood" played a recording on her cell phone for over 2 and a half minutes. Just held her phone to the mic while everyone listened to some far fetched unidentified person. That is a total waste of time and has nothing to do with how FCPS is managing business. Hope to see some more changes - I see the county government no longer allows recordings to be played. Show up in person or send your public comment in print.
"Rational arguments don't usually work on religious people. Otherwise, there wouldn't be religious people."
-- Dr. Gregory House, Season 4, Episode 2
Gregory House is the fictional protagonist of the American medical drama series House.
And you think public wasn't aware of that since the season and episode was listed. Come on AOC..
AOC, You are correct. Barack Obama was the 44th president of the United States of America. Ron Howard played Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show.
[thumbup] LJF.
"Minivan Taliban" is hilarious! [beam]
I’ve also seen Crackpots With Crockpots.
***"It is not the responsibility of this governing body to determine your rights."***…..I sure wish that these Conservative members of our School Board felt the same way about their beloved SCOTUS.
1) this seems like it will make better use of the Board's and the public's time at these meetings (you can provide public input in other ways) and 2) I don't know what that kid is saying and I might disagree with him, but it is great to see a kid that age speaking up at a public board meeting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.