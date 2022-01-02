The Maryland State Department of Education is conducting a “top-to-bottom” review of its existing regulations, policies and procedures concerning the use of seclusion and restraint after a Department of Justice investigation released last month found Frederick County Public Schools use of these practices violated federal law.
In a press release issued Thursday, the state education department said it is developing an action plan to “provide increased oversight and corrective measures” to ensure students statewide and in FCPS are protected from “harmful and ineffective practices.”
The department said it will intervene if necessary to confirm that all students — especially those with disabilities and people of color — are not subjected to the inappropriate or illegal use of restraint and seclusion.
“The recent findings have made it clear that MSDE and local school systems have much more work to do in order to ensure that all students – including students with disabilities and students of color – are treated fairly and equitably throughout the State, and that students are provided with an array of positive behavior interventions, strategies, and supports,” the release read.
In the settlement FCPS signed on Dec. 1 — the same day the DOJ’s investigation was released — the school system agreed to immediately end its use of seclusion, overhaul its restraint practices and train staff on appropriate behavioral interventions for students with disabilities. Among other stipulations, FCPS also agreed to offer counseling and compensatory education services to students who were restrained or secluded between the 2017-18 and 2020-21 school years.
During the time period assessed in the DOJ’s report — which opened in October 2020 and focused on school years 2017-18, 2018-19 and the first half of 2019-20 — investigators found the school system performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students. Thirty-four individual students were secluded or restrained more than 50 times each.
According to state data, FCPS far surpassed every other Maryland public school system in its use of seclusion and restraint during the 2017-18 and 2019-20 school years.
State law and FCPS policy stipulates that seclusion — in which a student is isolated, often in a padded room, and prevented from leaving — and physical restraint should only be used in emergency situations. But the DOJ found these practices were routinely used in non-emergency situations, causing students to miss weeks or even months of instructional time.
The investigation also found FCPS to be in “pervasive noncompliance” with the Americans with Disabilities Act; Though students with disabilities make up only about 11 percent of children enrolled in the school system, the DOJ found that every child secluded during the studied time period and all but one who was restrained was a student with disabilities.
State data also shows that Black students in Frederick County were far more likely to be restrained or secluded during this time period than white students were.
The number of restraint incidents involving Black FCPS students during the 2017-18 school year, for instance, was more than double the number of incidents involving white students. During this school year, Black students only comprised 12 percent of the school system’s population, while white students made up more than 50 percent.
In Thursday’s press release, State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury called the DOJ’s findings “appalling and unacceptable.”
“In all cases, restraint and seclusion should be a last resort, employed only in emergency circumstances,” he said in the release. “Given the potentially devastating physical and emotional impact of restraint and seclusion on students and staff, as well the disproportionate use on students with disabilities and students of color, MSDE will work with our local school systems to eliminate the illegal use of these practices and increase system capacity to provide effective, positive means of behavior management.”
The state education department also said it will work with the state’s Office of the Inspector General for Education, which has designated authority to investigate claims of civil rights violations. Both units are committed to ensuring that complaints involving allegations of civil rights violations are addressed swifty, Thursday’s news release read.
Students and families concerned about the use of restraint and seclusion should reach out to their local boards of education and MSDE for support, the release read. Parents of students with disabilities who believe their child was illegally restrained or secluded may file a formal complaint with the education department’s Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services.
The Family Support Section of this division also responds to special education-related questions and connects parents of students with disabilities with appropriate school system resources and personnel, the release read.
In the release, Choudhury promised to employ “every available authority” to strengthen the state’s public education system and ensure all students have equal access to “high quality education in a safe learning environment.”
“The recent investigation and settlement agreement in FCPS should serve as a compelling reminder to local superintendents and boards of education across the State that the illegal use of restraint and seclusion will not be tolerated and that parent and educator concerns should be taken seriously, fully investigated and redressed,” he said in the release. “MSDE will protect the rights of all of our students and create meaningful and sustained change.”
