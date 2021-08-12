Under a roomful of watchful eyes belonging to state delegates, biopharmaceutical workers and college leaders, 11-year-old Dahlia Kaza carefully positioned a marble on a track she’d built.
After days of practicing a series of chain reactions involving dominoes, ping-pong balls, toy cars and fishing line, Dahlia — a student in Frederick Community College’s Kids on Campus program — was hoping to perfect her Rube Goldberg machine.
It’s finicky work, she said, trying to make one marble ultimately responsible for dumping a box of candy into a bowl.
“It’s really fun, but at the same time, it’s really stressful,” Dahlia said.
Rube Goldberg machines are named after the American cartoonist. They use chain reactions to perform a simple task in an indirect and overly complicated way.
On Thursday, local students used things such as rolling marbles, falling dominoes and pulley systems to make their machines fill a cup of water or turn the page of a newspaper without any human intervention.
Spectators included representatives from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America along with FCC and state leaders, who visited Dahlia’s classroom to celebrate PhRMA’s $3,000 grant to support the college’s STEM education efforts for kids.
The money will likely fund scholarships for about 10 kids attending a weeklong enrichment camp at FCC next summer, said Karen Freeman, who manages the college’s youth and community programs. It could also be used to purchase supplies, she said.
“It opens up the possibilities of something that they might be able to do in their career, or some interest that they may never know they have until they get into a class and try it,” Freeman said.
PhRMA advocacy director Rachel Marcus said she hopes the grant money will be used to further education specifically tailored to science, technology, engineering and math fields, but it came with no strings attached.
PhRMA is a trade group that represents some of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies.
Before visiting the classroom — where kids had been building a variety of Rube Goldberg machines all week — Marcus, along with FCC president Thomas Powell and state Dels. Ken Kerr and Karen Lewis Young, spoke about the importance of getting kids interested in science.
By 2028, Maryland will have 270,000 STEM jobs to fill, Marcus said.
“Where are we going to get those people? How are we going to have the next generation of researchers?” she said. “This is how.”
Lisa Duckworth, who taught the Rube Goldberg class, said she saw growth in her eight students over just the few days she’d been working with them. Though their projects were often frustrating, she said, they learned through each failed experiment.
“I really enjoyed seeing how they have a deer-in-the-headlights look at the beginning of the class,” she said. “And then as I watched them, you can see: The wheels are turning. They’re just getting it.”
