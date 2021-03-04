The Maryland State Board of Education voted to postpone state standardized assessments until the fall, when it is expected that a large number of students will be back in school buildings.
The state board met for a special session Thursday to hear from state superintendent Karen Salmon.
Salmon said she has been trying to figure out how state testing could proceed this spring for students in third through 12th grade while so many are still learning virtually.
“The senior staff was working through ... How are we going to do this equitably? How are we going to do virtual assessment in a hybrid situation and in person versus virtual — the whole nine yards — and trying to find a way to do this without utilizing a lot of time for instruction?” Salmon said.
The solution to delay was the most “elegant” option, Salmon said, as it will allow local school systems and the state to collect the data they need without causing extra stress this year to students and staff.
Delaying testing is also an option that has been approved by the U.S. Department of Education, according to Salmon.
Frederick County Board of Education members sent a letter to the state board Wednesday asking that state testing not take place this spring.
The FCPS board argued that with the recent transition to a hybrid learning model, students need time to acclimate to the new school environment. Local board members said administering even abbreviated versions of state tests would “harm nascent connections and routines which are essential for student engagement, achievement, and well-being.”
State board members seemed to agree that testing this spring would not be the best option as a majority of them voted to delay it. There was only one vote in opposition.
After Thursday’s vote, FCPS Board President Jay Mason said in an email that the board was pleased with the delay of testing.
“This is the right move for our students, teachers, and staff. We are pleased that our advocacy was successful. Specifically, our board appreciates that state board members listened and understood the many reasons why spring testing, in the midst of implementation of the hybrid schedule, was impracticable and wrong,” Mason said.
FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban, however, seemed less enthused with the state board’s vote.
“The decision by the state board today does not really address the concerns in [the FCPS board’s] letter, as it simply delays when the assessment is given,” she said.
This is the second consecutive school year that Maryland students will not have to undergo state testing. Last spring, assessments were canceled due to the pandemic.
It is unclear how local school systems across the state will choose to operate for the 2021-2022 school year, but there seems to be an assumption that the pandemic will have receded enough for a large majority of students to be back in the classroom.
Salmon assured board members that even though testing will now happen in the fall, it will look different.
For starters, the first priority when the new school year begins will be making sure students’ social-emotional needs are taken care of, Salmon said.
The tests will be different, as well. Instead of the traditional Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessment, students will be given a shorter diagnostic test, Salmon said, that will be able to assess student academic levels without disrupting too much instruction time.
This delay in testing could also be the start of a sweeping change in how and when state assessments are administered.
Salmon told state board members that this new model might prove useful in the future.
“I think going forward, it will be a way for us to mitigate and also identify some of the ways we can provide remediation and intervention to our students very early in the year,” she said.
It is still possible that waivers for state assessments could be granted by the state board to local jurisdictions, and, according to Salmon, that information will be presented to the board at its next meeting at the end of March.
