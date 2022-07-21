New Horizons graduation
Taylor Thompson, right, shakes the hand of Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe during the graduation ceremony Thursday for New Horizons Academy. The five-week summer school program is a partnership between Frederick County Public Schools and the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County.

The nearly 60 students who walked across the Frederick High School auditorium stage Thursday morning had much in common.

They spent the past five weeks earning credit toward graduation, and at some point in the past school year, each of them experienced homelessness.

