The nearly 60 students who walked across the Frederick High School auditorium stage Thursday morning had much in common.
They spent the past five weeks earning credit toward graduation, and at some point in the past school year, each of them experienced homelessness.
For six years, New Horizons Academy has offered a summer school program to youths experiencing homelessness. The academy operates through a partnership between Frederick County Public Schools and the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County, known as SHIP. It is open to rising ninth through 12th grade students.
Students received a $600 stipend upon completing New Horizons Academy, and for the first time, they each got $4,000 scholarships to Hood College.
"It is amazing to me the amount of personal growth you see in five weeks," said Melissa Muntz, executive director of SHIP. "It is incredible what that type of community building can do."
The program brings together students and teachers from different schools under the Frederick High roof. In addition to topics like English and history, students also learned about health, wellness and financial literacy, according to Muntz.
Students were fed breakfast, lunch and snacks and given dinner to take home. FCPS provided the teachers, support staff and buses, and SHIP supplied case managers and a program administrator.
Whether a student needed help getting to school or setting up a doctor's appointment, Muntz said, the New Horizons team was there for them.
In their classes this summer, some students wrote memoirs like comedian Trevor Noah did, teacher and site administrator Mary Ellen Wolfinger said. Others manufactured jewelry and simulated command, market and mixed economies. Ninth grade students researched career requirements and made vision boards to plan their futures.
"I think every single day was pretty fun," Tuscarora High senior Mark Alanis said after the ceremony.
He took English 12 with teacher Sophie Hamilton.
"I had zero motivation for school. She's given me that motivation back," Alanis said.
He credited SHIP for helping him with needs such as transportation. He said he wants people to know that homelessness can happen to anybody.
"They make you feel like family," Alanis said of SHIP. "And they're extremely understanding."
This was Hamilton's first time teaching at the SHIP program.
"It's a very special experience in that you have students who are incentivized to be here," Hamilton said.
She saw students build bonds, and said Alanis even ordered pizza for his classmates one day.
Taylor Thompson, an 11th grade student at Walkersville High, said the $600 stipend was part of the reason she was drawn to New Horizons. She also liked the idea of getting school credit in a short period of time.
Thompson's family's home caught fire on New Year's Day, forcing them to move into a hotel. They ran out of the house with nothing but their dog.
"We all made it out safe," Thompson said. "We persevered."
Thompson's mother and older brother Darryl came to see her graduate Thursday.
"Taylor always makes me proud," her mother, Lasheba, said.
Thompson said she loved her modern world class and wants to return to New Horizons next year. She became close with her classmates, she said, and felt like they did not judge her for experiencing homelessness.
"I feel like we're all kind of in the same boat," she said.
During the ceremony, students hollered and clapped as their peers strode across the graduation stage. Some danced in the wings as they waited for their names to be called.
"You will accomplish everything you want in life," one audience member yelled to a graduate.
It was a milestone for Muntz, who was named executive director of SHIP in November. In an interview, she grinned widely as she talked about the students' accomplishments.
"It's a happy day," she said.
