Rock Creek School Graduation
Buy Now

Reece Roberts, Rock Creek School graduate, with principal Katie Buckley.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Among this year's Rock Creek School graduating class, Reece Roberts “is so silly” and Vicky Ochoa-Paredes “has a great smile,” alumnus and volunteer Danny Festog said at the school’s graduation ceremony Thursday.

Festog had something positive to say about each of the eight graduates during the school’s ceremony, held in the Walkersville school's gymnasium.

In Photos: Rock Creek School Class of 2023 Graduation

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription