Among this year's Rock Creek School graduating class, Reece Roberts “is so silly” and Vicky Ochoa-Paredes “has a great smile,” alumnus and volunteer Danny Festog said at the school’s graduation ceremony Thursday.
Festog had something positive to say about each of the eight graduates during the school’s ceremony, held in the Walkersville school's gymnasium.
Rock Creek works with students who have severe disabilities from ages 3 to 21.
“I'm so proud of all of you. We will miss you,” Festog said.
He has been volunteering at the school, barring COVID-19-related gaps, since he graduated in 2019, his mother, Rosemarie Festog, said after the event.
Festog read his speech on stage with Vicky Faith, a coach at The Arc of Frederick County. Faith helps Festog volunteer at the school, she said in an interview.
Thursday’s event featured speeches and slideshows celebrating each graduate, as well as lively singing and dancing, by the Frederick County Public Schools staff, a chorus, alumni, and supporters.
“The class, in general, is just a very fun-loving class,” Katie Buckley, principal of Rock Creek, said in an interview.
Graduates, clad in black gowns and caps, processed in to “Pomp and Circumstance."
They exited the stage after the ceremony to the song “Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake.
A party is typical Rock Creek style, Buckley said during the event.
The Timberlake song was sung by the Rock Creek School Staff Chorus, which consists of staff, alumni, and volunteers at Rock Creek.
Families, graduates, and staff members also clapped and danced together to Pharrell Williams' “Happy."
Graduates and their families worked together on speeches from each graduate that were prerecorded and played during the ceremony.
“I am disabled, at least that is what everyone says about me in the real world," graduate Kenna Raynor's speech read. "But in my mind, however, I am just Kenna, and I am fierce.”
Students thanked the staff at the school and their families in their speeches.
“Rock Creek has given me a place to be me while I learn and grow,” graduate Ethan Reed’s speech said.
Reed started at the school in 2015, when he was 13, after attending Oakdale Middle School, said his mother, Heather Reed of Frederick.
“They’ve always accepted him just like he is,” she said. “They let all the kids be them. You could just tell they were all very supportive of the kids. They just care so much."
Vicky Ochoa-Paredes's speech referenced her excitement about traveling to Cancun, Mexico, after graduation.
Her sister, Areli Ochoa-Paredes, said they plan to visit Vicky’s stepdad, who lives there.
Vicky loved school, and Rock Creek helped her with her motor skills and independence, Areli said.
“Every person she has encountered here has been very kind,” she said. “There hasn’t been a bad experience for her at this school.”
Buckley said the staff and students chose a quote to celebrate the graduating class.
The quote, displayed on a large screen in the ceremony, was: “Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good.”
It was picked because it is a year of transition for the students, from school to the next step, Buckley said.
“To know where many of them started, from such a young age," Buckley said, "and have made such growth in so many different areas, from their ability to communicate, to live more independently to have a vocational career job, and I am just so proud of where they are and what the future holds for them."
