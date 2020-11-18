A Thurmont dairy farmer recently teamed up with members of the Baltimore Ravens football team to help students connect with dairy farming and to encourage them to eat healthy.
Jenna Lenhart, along with Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch, former wide receiver Qadry Ismail and team mascot “Professor Poe,” connected with students through a virtual “Fuel Up to Play 60” fall kickoff event hosted by American Dairy Association (ADA) North East, according to a press release.
Fuel Up to Play 60 is a partnership and national in-school youth development program between the National Dairy Council and the National Football League. It encourages kids to eat a healthy diet that includes milk and dairy foods while getting at least 60 minutes of exercise each day.
During the virtual event, Lenhart spoke with students directly from her barn. Students were able to get a real-time look at how a dairy farm operates and make connections to where milk comes from.
“I enjoyed being able to share right from our barn the role dairy farmers play in bringing nutritious dairy products to the students and to their families,” Lenhart said in a statement.
ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi said in a statement that these kinds of events are a “win-win” for everyone.
“With many schools not holding in-person extracurricular activities, we’re helping students stay connected with Fuel Up to Play 60 through these virtual events featuring their favorite NFL teams,” Naczi said. “We’re fortunate to work with the seven NFL partners in our region to amplify our dairy messages with hundreds of thousands of fans.”
