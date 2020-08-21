Frederick County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services will provide "to-go" breakfast and lunch at 26 schools starting Aug. 31.
Meals will be provided based on a student’s eligibility. Students normally eligible for free meals will receive them at no cost. Students eligible for reduced price meals will be require to pay the reduced price to receive meals. Students not eligible for free or reduced price meals will pay full price for their meals. Meals will be available to all children enrolled at an FCPS school.
The meal service lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the following schedule:
- Mondays - to-go breakfasts and lunches provided for Monday and Tuesday
- Tuesdays - Kitchens closed
- Wednesdays - to-go breakfasts and lunches provided for Wednesday and Thursday
- Thursdays - Kitchens closed
- Fridays - to-go breakfasts and lunches provided for Friday
Meals won't be provided on Labor Day, but kitchens will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to provide "to-go" breakfast and lunch for Tuesday.
Meals will be available at the following schools:
Ballenger Creek Elementary, Brunswick Elementary, Butterfly Ridge Elementary, Centerville Elementary, Emmitsburg Elementary, Glade Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Monocacy Elementary, North Frederick Elementary, New Market Elementary, Oakdale Elementary, Orchard Grove Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary, Sugarloaf Elementary, Twin Ridge Elementary, Waverley Elementary, Whittier Elementary, Brunswick Middle, Crestwood Middle, Thurmont Middle, Windsor Knolls Middle, Frederick High, Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Middletown High and Walkersville High.
A student ID number must be presented for each student.
