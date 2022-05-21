Motorists should be prepared for heavy traffic on U.S. 15 in northern Frederick County as high school graduations commence this week.
Frederick County Public Schools graduations will be held at Mount St. Mary's University the week of May 23. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office in a news release said motorists should be prepared for delays in that area.
The following graduation ceremonies are scheduled at the Mount:
- Monday, May 23: Frederick at 10 a.m. and Governor Thomas Johnson at 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 24: Brunswick at 10 a.m., Middletown at 2 p.m. and Linganore at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 25: Catoctin at 10 a.m. and Walkersville at 2 p.m.
- Thursday, May 26: Tuscarora at 10 a.m. and Urbana at 2 p.m.
- Friday, May 27: Oakdale at 10 a.m.
“We expect heavy traffic during these timeframes on north and southbound Route 15 near the Mount [St.] Mary’s University campus,” Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO School Resource Officer commander, said in the release. “We will have set traffic patterns, extra deputies on hand to quickly direct and park traffic, and extra traffic patrol units in the area to assist with any issues that come up."
Those attending graduations are encouraged to plan accordingly and arrive early in case of traffic or parking delays.
“We will have the routes clearly marked and there will be lighted roadway signs along the road to help travelers navigate to the ceremony or proceed through the area," Deater said in the release.
Those with questions about parking or traveling to the Mount campus for graduation can contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.
