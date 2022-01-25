One after another, a parade of Tuscarora High School student athletes, coaches and community members approached the microphone at the Frederick County Board of Education meeting earlier this month.
Each of them made an impassioned case, some choking back tears as they spoke. They high-fived one another after each speaker’s two minutes were up. The group’s uniting cause: the installation of a turf field.
“We have been planning and dreaming since 2003,” said Tracy Hilliard, president of Tuscarora’s athletic boosters. That was the year the school was built. She asked the board members in front of her “to turn our dreams into a reality.”
In its 2021 facilities plan, Frederick County Public Schools recommended making room in this year’s capital budget for a turf field at Tuscarora High School. But they’re not the only ones eager to replace their grass playing surface.
Brunswick, Catoctin and Walkersville high schools all lack turf fields, too. For many at each of the four schools, the topic has long been a sensitive one.
“I view it as an equity issue,” said Brad Eye, president of the athletic boosters at Brunswick High School.
In rainy or snowy weather, student athletes at schools with grass fields often have to travel to a turf field to compete. Most aren’t allowed to practice on their school’s game field in order to protect its conditions for competitions. Turf field advocates argue that presents a competitive disadvantage to those teams.
Plus, grass field maintenance can be costly and time-consuming, with school and parent volunteers often spending hours painting and repainting lines.
“It produces a lot of headaches from the athletic director’s perspective,” said Catoctin High School athletic director Keith Bruck.
The FCPS high schools with turf fields secured them in a variety of ways. Years ago, Middletown and Urbana high schools each raised the roughly $1 million it takes through community donations, school board president Brad Young said.
But that’s not a viable option for all areas in the county, Bruck said.
“The community that we’re in — to raise that much money, it really isn’t something that’s realistic,” he said.
Eye agreed.
“Us and Catoctin are the two smallest schools in the county. We don’t have the resources that the other schools in the county have,” he said. “We don’t have big businesses in our city that can give us money for the field.”
Linganore and Frederick high schools, meanwhile, each got a turf field when their schools were torn down and rebuilt in 2010 and 2017, respectively. Oakdale, built in 2010, had a turf field to begin with.
And after a decade of pushing at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, by last year, community members had raised about $200,000 toward the cause. But they “couldn’t get over the hurdle,” Young said, and since the district was already replacing the school’s track, it allocated about $400,000 toward the turf project.
There’s no definitive timeline for the remaining four schools to get turf fields, FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo said. Tuscarora is first on the list because it’s the largest of the group, meaning a turf field there would have “the largest impact in terms of student population,” he added.
The school board has asked his department to reexamine the turf issue every year, Lebo added.
In the meantime, some schools with grass fields have come to rely on other facilities. When the 2020 fall sports season was pushed into the winter months, Eye said, his football team practiced on the turf at Brunswick’s Othello Park. They had to pay the county $5,000 for the use, Eye added.
Tuscarora community members spoke about other benefits of turf fields at the Jan. 12 board meeting, arguing it would inspire younger community athletes to pursue high school sports, prevent injuries and more.
Young pitched the idea of having the county Parks and Recreation department pay to install the remaining turf fields and share custody of them with the school system. He's particularly invested in seeing one come to Walkersville, he said, which is his hometown.
"It should be equal across the board," Eye said.
(1) comment
maybe Jan should have spent that 3.7M on things like this rather than a climate change influx of more county employees...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.