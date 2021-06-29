Tuscarora High School has won a national award recognizing innovation in school sports and physical education.
The nonprofit Aspen Institute presented the award Tuesday as part of its Project Play initiative, which “aims to make quality sport and physical activities accessible to all students by identifying strategies that administrators and other leaders can adopt,” according to its website.
And thanks to the Hospital for Special Surgery, a New York-based orthopedic hospital, the award comes with a $20,000 grant.
“I was absolutely stunned,” Tuscarora athletic director Howie Putterman said. “What we do at Tuscarora comes naturally. It’s sort of second nature to everyone that I work with.”
The school was selected from a pool of applicants from across the country. Its physical education practices are detailed in a 16-page report, setting out something of a blueprint for other schools to follow.
Tuscarora’s “model highlights the notion that interscholastic sports teams alone don’t meet the needs of all students to be physically active,” the report said. The school won in the “large suburban school” division — one of eight categories recognizing rural, urban, suburban and charter schools of different sizes.
Specifically, the Aspen Institute report praised Tuscarora’s incorporation of physical activity in day-to-day schooling. Through PE classes, intramural tournaments and unified sports, kids who don’t have the time, money or ability required for varsity or junior varsity teams can still get moving, the report said.
The report highlighted the school’s offering of pickup-style tournaments during study hall periods, specialized clubs focused on things like strength training or table tennis, and scheduled playtime for English Language Learners and Learning for Life students. Kids can also enroll in a variety of popular, specialized PE classes, principal Christopher Berry said.
“What you’re doing by offering an extension of PE class is giving kids an opportunity to just have fun,” Berry told the report’s authors. “It doesn’t have to be something you put on a résumé. Learn something new, and hang out with your friends in a way that allows you to burn off some energy, and maybe you’re more focused in class.”
Plus, the report noted, the school allows young athletes in the community to shadow athletes before a game. The child can attend the pregame meal and warmups, building a deeper sense of community across the feeder program.
“For a 10-year-old girl to go into a team room, that’s like you or I walking into Ravens Stadium,” Putterman said in the report.
Putterman is still figuring out exactly how he’ll use the award money, he said. He wants to put some of it toward enhancing the “fan experience” by updating the student section.
Overall, he and Perry said, they’re proud of the recognition — and of their effort to encourage students to be active.
“The idea of play — whether it be playing a game, playing a sport, or honestly just competing with yourself on a run or something — it’s vital to our mental health,” Putterman said.
