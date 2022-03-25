Twin Ridge Elementary School was recognized for the second time this school year for its efforts to promote inclusive physical education for students with disabilities.
Last fall, Twin Ridge became the first school in Frederick County and the only elementary school in Maryland to earn national banner recognition from the Special Olympics for its sports and activities offerings that all students can enjoy.
Now, the school is one of five in the U.S. recognized by global entertainment company Hasbro, which presented each student with a gift Friday and gave a $5,000 grant to the school’s “Unified Champions Club,” which allows students of all abilities to work together in artistic, musical and athletic activities.
“The amount of pride that I have in our students, families and staff for working to create a school environment where inclusivity, leadership and engagement of all students is held in such a high regard is immeasurable,” Twin Ridge Principal Heather Hobbs said. “Their commitment to using art, music and physical education as a vehicle to communicate and gain understanding of all students is at the core of what we believe in as a school.”
Twin Ridge first became a Special Olympics Unified Champion School during the 2017-18 school year, when it began its “Young Athletes” program: an early childhood sport and play curriculum designed by the Special Olympics for kids with and without intellectual disabilities.
Since then, the school has celebrated Diabetes Awareness Month and Autism Awareness Week and organized other programs and events to encourage a culture of inclusivity among students.
Hasbro also recognized elementary schools in Arizona, California, North Carolina and South Carolina.
