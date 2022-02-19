Two Frederick County Public Schools employees have been recognized as finalists in the Washington Post’s annual Educator of the Year Awards.
Donna Karajeh, a language arts teacher at West Frederick Middle School, is a finalist for Teacher of the Year, while Bernie Quesada, principal of Middletown High, is a finalist for Principal of the Year. The awards are given annually by the Washington Post to educators in the region.
Karajeh said the feeling of pride is indescribable.
“It feels incredible,” she said over the phone on Friday. “This is such an amazing opportunity, and I had no idea it would happen this early in my career.”
Karajeh moved to the Frederick area from Ohio, working for six years in Middletown, and is now in her seventh year with the school district at West Frederick Middle School. She said she wanted to become a teacher after watching her educator mother.
“I feel like it was a path that was always paved for me,” she said, saying she kept thinking she wanted to pursue the career herself. “When it got to be the time in high school to make the decision, I kept leaning in that direction.”
Karajeh said she believes it’s important for all educators to have both passion and compassion, and she thinks it was her own passion which led to her peers nominating her.
Quesada said learning he’s a finalist feels like a massive honor.
“To be able to represent Frederick County -- but to be able to represent the people of Middletown and the school and the kids and the staff -- that’s such a huge honor,” he said. “It’s really hard to put into words.”
Quesada said it came as a surprise to him, and he said it comes as much as an honor to those who came before him as it does for himself.
“I’m representing the people who got me here,” he said.
Originally from western Pennsylvania, Quesada came to the Frederick area in 1993, first working in Brunswick. He said he’s spent much of the past nearly 30 years moving around the district.
“Every community I’ve worked in, people have treated me like family,” he said. “Everywhere I went, people would kind of adopt me a little bit.”
According to the Washington Post, the winner will be announced in mid-April. The awardees will receive a trophy, a $7,500 award and a half-page feature in the newspaper.
