Frederick County Public Schools bus No. 22977 didn't make a sound as Fred Punturiero booted it up.
After a few seconds, it gave off a faint whir. As Punturiero pulled it out of its parking spot, it was barely whispering.
The vehicle is one of two fully electric school buses FCPS has on the roads this year.
The purchases were mostly funded through the district's portion of the $75.7 million the state of Maryland received through a nationwide settlement with Volkswagen, which paid billions in fines beginning in 2016 for violating the Clean Air Act.
Each bus cost a little less than $400,000, said Punturiero the district's transportation director. That does not include the cost of the infrastructure to support them.
Punturiero said the buses would result in big savings for FCPS on engine parts and repairs, which are needed frequently for its fleet of diesel buses.
It's stoo soon to say what kind of fuel savings the buses could bring, he added.
The district just got a software system running that allows the transportation department to see how much gas is saved by each trip. It also displays how much electricity each trip requires.
The buses cover two Frederick-area routes every day, both serving students at Maryland School for the Deaf.
Though MSD isn't part of FCPS, the public school district is responsible for providing transportation to MSD students.
At first glance, the vehicles look just like regular school buses — inside and out. But the electric buses don't have a tailpipe, and they feature charging ports on the sides. The dashboard doesn't have a gas gauge, but it has a battery indicator.
Each mile the bus travels drains about 1% of its battery, Punturiero said. And each hour of charging gives the bus a 30% boost.
The two drivers responsible for the buses learned how to monitor them and when to charge them.
Every morning, transportation workers check the charging terminals and make sure everything is running correctly. In the event of a small power surge, employees need to reset the breaker to get the buses to charge.
"It's not just plug the bus in and walk away," he said. "There's a lot of pieces to this puzzle."
Punturiero said Montgomery and Howard counties are the only other two in the state using electric buses. FCPS is in regular contact with them, as well as districts in Virginia that are using the vehicles, he said.
The district is waiting to see how the buses fare in the winter, when their heating systems will drain the batteries faster.
Punturiero's department plans to keep monitoring grant opportunities with an eye on eventually expanding its electric fleet.
"We're very interested in seeing how the technology changes," he said.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
Education reporter
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
“$400,000?!?!?” Whoever authorized this purchase should be fired for malfeasance! How many teachers, support staff or student supplies could have been purchased for the sum of two busses costing $800,000.00, over three quarters of a million dollars? Recall the entire BOE! They are not spending our money responsibly!!!!
