A day after the Frederick County Board of Education approved 11 measures aimed at recruiting employees and reducing stress on its understaffed workforce, heads of the unions representing teachers and administrators said the changes were “incremental” steps in the right direction.
But Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said they didn’t go far enough.
In recent weeks, the board solicited thousands of survey responses on the issue of understaffing and held an emergency work session for employees to vent their frustration. Many teachers participated in both, Dirks said, often making emotional appeals for relief.
“They don’t feel like they were listened to,” Dirks said. “Which just then leads to even lower morale than we had already.”
During a five-and-a-half hour meeting Monday — which stretched past 11:30 pm. — board members approved 12 of 14 motions relating to the issue of understaffing and employee burnout.
They added a series of early dismissal days to give teachers more planning time, paused all professional development that isn’t legally mandated, and agreed to provide supplemental compensation — likely in the form of a bonus or stipend — for teachers who are performing work outside their normal duties and hours.
Amid a national shortage of workers of all kinds, teachers in Frederick County and across the country are giving up their planning time to cover classes for absent colleagues.
Dirks said FCPS teachers would rather just have those duties off their plate altogether. But since that’s not feasible right now, she said, they should be compensated for their time at a fair rate.
The board agreed on Monday night to compensate them at the per diem rate rather than the workshop rate — something Dirks said her members have long advocated for. Workshop pay is a flat rate of $28.81 per hour, typically reserved for training sessions. Per diem pay is calculated based on a teacher’s education level and years of experience, and for many, it’s a lot more than $28.81.
The specifics of how that supplemental pay will be implemented, though, will all have to be hashed out in negotiating sessions between the board and FCTA. That’s another thing that’s giving Dirks pause, she said.
“We don’t have any idea what they are willing to actually come to the table on,” Dirks said.
She also expressed concern that the board didn’t do enough to give teachers more paid autonomous time during the day. She said she would have liked to see members add more early dismissal days, because three isn’t enough to provide “real, ongoing relief.”
Plus, many teachers had asked for a reduction or elimination of longer-term, systemic initiatives that are taking hours from their schedule each month in the form of staff meetings, data analysis and more.
Danny Rumpf, president of the Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association, said he appreciated the board’s efforts. Most of the board’s measures would be unlikely to directly affect his bargaining unit, but the “ripple effect” of hiring and retaining staff of all kinds would help the system as a whole, he said.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Rumpf told board members the increased workload on administrators, supervisors and curriculum specialists was leading some to consider early retirement or a return to classroom teaching.
“We continue to be expected to do whatever it takes,” he said, “but the current pace is not sustainable.”
Like Dirks, he said the board will need to do more moving forward to support his members. But he acknowledged that the budget was tight, and said he was grateful for the steps the board did take.
“We do know that our board does have to work within a realm,” he said. “They don’t just have blank checks that they can cash.”
“It was a long night,” he added.
Representatives from the union representing the system’s support staff — which includes bus drivers, food service workers, custodians and more — weren’t available for comment Tuesday.
The board agreed to provide retention incentives to support workers, but the details won’t be clear until both sides head to the bargaining table.
