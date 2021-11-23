Approved motions from Monday’s meeting

Start conversations with employee unions Tuesday regarding any possible changes to salary (Unanimous)

Increase pay by $3 an hour for all substitute teachers effective Dec. 1 (Unanimous)

Remove payment for fingerprinting services effective Dec. 1, and reimburse those who paid for it between July 1 and Nov. 30 of this year (Unanimous)

Pause all professional development not mandated by law

Yea: Karen Yoho, Liz Barrett, David Bass, Sue Johnson, Jason Johnson

Nay: Jay Mason, Brad Young

Close two hours early on Jan. 13, Feb. 22 and March 25 to provide additional time for staff

Yea: Mason, Yoho, Barrett, Jason Johnson

Nay: Young, Bass, Sue Johnson

Close FCPS offices to the public during winter and spring breaks to allow staff uninterrupted time (Unanimous)

Create a centralized volunteer recruitment program to support school-based needs (Unanimous)

Increase minimum starting salary to $15 an hour

Yea: Mason, Yoho, Barrett, Bass, Jason Johnson

Nay: Sue Johnson

Abstain: Young

Advocate to the state to increase time from one to three years for retired staff to be able to reapply without being subject to fingerprinting and background checks (Unanimous)

Offer a retention incentive to food service workers and bus drivers & assistants (Unanimous)

Research & determine options to provide alternate compensation in lieu of selecting FCPS health & dental benefits (Unanimous)

Provide supplemental pay to teachers and administrators providing substitute coverage for colleagues at their per diem rate during FY22