A Department of Justice investigation and subsequent settlement announced Wednesday found that Frederick County Public Schools “unnecessarily and repeatedly secluded and restrained” students with disabilities in violation of federal law.
The investigation, which was opened in October 2020, “revealed thousands of incidents of seclusion and restraint in just two and a half school years,” according to a DOJ news release.
“Although students with disabilities make up only 10.8% of students enrolled in the district, every single student the district secluded was a student with disabilities, as were 99% — all but one — of the students the district restrained,” the release said.
The department’s investigation focused on the school years 2017-18, 2018-19 and the first half of 2019-20. During that time, the district performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students.
Eighty-nine percent of the reported seclusions and restraints took place across three schools: Lewistown Elementary, Spring Ridge Elementary and Rock Creek School.
Lewistown and Spring Ridge are the only elementary schools in the county that host the Pyramid program, which serves students with significant social and emotional needs. Rock Creek is a specialty school that exclusively serves students with severe intellectual, physical and emotional disabilities.
The DOJ found FCPS “routinely resorted to seclusion and restraint in non-emergency situations” rather than using appropriate behavioral interventions. As a result, students with disabilities were regularly “segregated” from their classmates, investigators wrote in a letter to the district, which “resulted in them missing weeks, or in some cases months, of instructional time.”
In the same letter, DOJ investigators wrote that FCPS routinely secluded and restrained students with autism for running or wandering away from their caregivers or locations — a common behavior referred to as “elopement.” Often, the district used seclusion and restraint on students multiple times in a single day, “even when those techniques appeared to escalate behavior.”
These practices “often intensified students’ distress,” the release said, “with some students engaging in self-harm and showing other signs of trauma while in seclusion.”
“Our goal is to make sure that we provide a safe environment for our students,” FCPS spokesman Eric Louérs-Phillips said. “And that’s always been the case.”
The district had been under the impression it would be able to communicate the investigation’s findings and the details of the settlement to the community before the DOJ disseminated its news release, Louérs-Phillips added.
“Because it was an investigation, it was information we just couldn't share until it was concluded,” Louérs-Phillips said.
Under the terms of the DOJ settlement, FCPS will end its use of seclusion, overhaul its restraint practices and train staff on appropriate behavioral interventions for students with disabilities.
“We cannot stand by and watch schools put children with disabilities in isolation thousands of times and call it public education,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the release. “Frederick County Public Schools understand the significant work ahead under this agreement and we will ensure that they institute all the institutional reforms necessary to comply with the law.”
(2) comments
What investigation and what settlement?
Since Federal Law was broken, will any FCPS employee(s) lose their job(s)?
