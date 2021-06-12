Jeffrey Liang was sure he didn’t know the answer. The 4th-grader puzzled at his desk, trying to remember the name of the bridge on the Baltimore Turnpike where soldiers fought during the 1864 Battle of the Monocacy.
With a little encouragement, he took a his best shot: Jug Bridge?
Liang was right, and the answer secured him a spot in the top three of The Frederick News-Post’s annual history bee. A few minutes and a few more correct answers later, he grinned at his webcam and pumped his fists in the air as he was named the winner.
Forty-five students from eight elementary schools across the county competed in Friday’s bee, testing their knowledge of local history. For the second time in the event’s 24-year history, competitors answered questions via Zoom rather than in person.
The students broke out into virtual rooms based on their grade level, where they had to answer seven questions on Frederick and Maryland history. The top three finishers from each room advanced to the finals, which was streamed live on Facebook.
Liang didn’t hesitate on the question that ultimately won him the bee.
“Several of our fire companies were also local militia companies,” Wilson said. “One of those was the Junior Fire Company. What were its members called?”
Right away, Liang responded: Junior defenders.
The finalists were as follows.
- Winner: Jeffrey Liang
- 2nd place: Clara Vinson, New Market
- 3rd place: Anthony Gorski, New Market
Other finalists:
- Jacob Hohlfeld, Twin Ridge
- William Knoepfle, Carroll Manor
- Ethan Zhao, Urbana
- Morgan Barclay, New Market
- Addyson Harrigan, Wolfsville
- Siena Rosano, Twin Ridge
The first, second and third place winners will receive awards, and all finalists will get medals in the mail. Plus, all participating schools will receive a plaque, and all student participants will get a certificate and a t-shirt.
