It might have been a Saturday, but that didn’t stop 150 middle school students from packing into Governor Thomas Johnson Middle School to work out some math problems.
And judging by the looks on their faces, they had a blast doing it.
The kids were participating in the Frederick County MathCounts Open, an annual competition between the county’s middle schools to determine who’s the best mathlete of them all.
Joe Daly is the coordinator for the school district’s program, along with the coach of the host school’s team. He said the open -- and the clubs which feed into it -- are a great way for students to get both a taste of competition and a boost to their math skills.
“These are the students who are willing to do this math competition and just want to get better at math,” he said. “They’ll meet in clubs once a week at their schools, and for the open, anyone who wants to compete can compete.”
MathCounts is a national competition wherein teams advance through regional and statewide competitions before the top teams advance to a national competition to be held in Washington, D.C., this May.
Frederick County Public Schools regional MathCounts competition is currently scheduled for Feb. 12, making Saturday’s open more of a friendly competition.
Daly said the students work their way through a series of rounds, varying between solo contests and team matchups. The top point-earners then go head-to-head in a competition dubbed the "Countdown Round," a “nail-biter” of an exercise, as Daly said, where the students are posed math problems and have only 45 seconds to buzz in with an answer.
According to Daly, many of the students who participate in MathCounts go on to pursue even more complex math when they get to high school and afterward.
“These are the ones who eventually become our engineers; they’ll take the advanced math classes in high school,” he said. “And this has been our high this year, with 150 participating. Normally we have about 110.”
Daly said 12 of the county’s 13 public middle schools sent competitors to the open. But it was Urbana Middle School that saw the most success, with the middle school’s team placing first overall and all three of the competition’s top earners coming from the school.
Urbana’s Victor Wang won the Countdown Round and was the overall highest point-earner, and he was followed by fellow Urbana students Praneel Pandit and Mihir Kumar.
After the competition, Wang, a 7th grader at Urbana, said he was proud of being able to take home the win in his first time competing with MathCounts.
“It feels great,” he said before waxing on about his love of math. “I think it’s very important for later generations to pick up, instead of thinking ‘Oh, calculators solve everything.’”
Wang suggested any student interested in competing in MathCounts pick up a specialized practice workbook to help practice the kind of problems they’ll be working on — after all, that’s what he did, and Wang called it the “special trick up his sleeve” that led him to victory.
Urbana was led, in part, to its victory by its team of high school coaches, made up of Charles Bai, Alex Zheng, Abhi Senthilkumar and Annie Liu. The Urbana High School students are themselves alumni of the MathCounts program, and they looked forward to returning to work with middle schoolers after seeing high school coaches of the past do the same for them.
The coaches said the Urbana Middle School team’s success comes down to hard work and dedication.
“It feels really good that our hard work paid off, especially with our students' dedication,” Bai said.
Zheng agreed, after high-fiving the middle schoolers and passing out goodie bags he’d made for them stashed in his backpack.
“It’s great to see so many of them win,” he said. “They spent the entire season, and they’ve done a lot of work. I’m sure they’re all super excited to win.”
(1) comment
Great job Urbana MS keep it up... and really does that surprise anyone....
