Bundled up against the sharp November air, a handful of Centerville Elementary School students bounded across their brand-new playground.
There weren’t any swings, slides or monkey bars in sight. In fact, their space was entirely two-dimensional. But the concrete beneath them was covered in vibrant, hand-painted designs — a giant rendering of the solar system, a dozen smiling animals in neat rows, a hopscotch course featuring basketball-sized ladybugs.
“It has brought so much joy and smiles to their faces,” said the kids’ principal, Karen Hopson, as a girl in a bright pink coat did cartwheels across a painted tiger. “As you can see.”
The new “sensory playground” at Centerville was designed, planned and painted by Urbana High School senior Galila Ibrahim. The idea to combine her love for art and community service came to her back before the pandemic, she said. It had to get paused for a while, but she persisted, and finished earlier this month.
Ibrahim’s younger brother, who is now in seventh grade, has a speech impediment that “makes it really difficult for him to articulate his emotions,” she said. On a typical playground, Ibrahim said, kids like him can get easily overwhelmed from the many different sensory inputs.
But the space she created at Centerville is unlikely to overstimulate anyone, she said. And kids who don’t struggle with sensory processing can enjoy playing on it just as much.
“We were able to make what we had on paper a reality,” Ibrahim said.
The playground has a letter board where students can practice spelling, a four-square court where each space is labeled with a different emotion, and a border surrounding the entire playground with numbers and measurement marks.
Ibrahim and fellow members of Urbana’s National Art Honors Society painted the entire area freehand. She expressed gratitude to the community volunteers who helped make the project a reality.
It took them about a month to paint everything, working five to seven days per week for two to three hours per day, she said.
Ibrahim doesn’t want to major in art in college, she said. Instead, she plans to study international services, and eventually go to law school. But she wants to keep using art to bring communities together.
Students at Centerville — especially the younger ones — have been using the space to get movement breaks, fresh air and visual stimulation throughout the day. That’s been especially helpful in the wake of the pandemic, Hopson said.
“The benefits are endless for all of our kids,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.