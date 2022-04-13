Frederick County residents can apply to serve on the school board’s ethics panel until May 31.
The seven-person panel, which meets about three times per year to advise on ethics issues and review the board’s financial disclosures, is seeking a volunteer to serve a three-year term. Frederick County Public Schools employees are not eligible.
The panel is responsible for handling ethics complaints against the district superintendent, board members or lobbyists. Applicants should be able to attend regularly scheduled meetings, which are typically during the day, according to a school board announcement.
To apply, email a letter of interest, relevant background information and contact information to boe.committees@fcps.org.
For more information about the position, contact Kathryn Rich at kathryn.rich@fcps.org or 301-696-6917.
— Jillian Atelsek
