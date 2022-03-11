Carrying handmade signs and purple balloons, hundreds of people gathered outside Middletown Middle School early Friday morning, their breath dancing across the frosty air.
Two days after law enforcement responded to the school because of threatening, anti-Black social media posts, community members said they wanted to take a united stand against racism. Students of all ages, teachers, parents, local officials and others encircled the school.
“I am so amazed and surprised and just excited,” PTSA president Yanira Gordon said of the turnout at Friday morning’s event, which was planned in just one day. “I’m hoping we can keep the momentum and the energy going for the work that lies ahead — which is a lot.”
Three eighth grade students are facing hate crime charges in connection with the posts, which showed them holding what appeared to be firearms. The images included captions laced with racial slurs indicating the children planned to shoot Black people.
Police later determined two of the firearms depicted in the images were fake, though one — a handgun — was real. One of the students, all of whom are under 16, will be charged with possessing a firearm as a minor.
After a week in which their school dominated local headlines, MMS students seemed eager to make themselves heard.
“We have a lot to say,” an eighth grade girl said emphatically when a reporter approached her and a group of her friends. “Can I start?”
The students’ names are being omitted because of their age.
This wasn’t the first time the girls had witnessed racism in their predominately white school, she said. Her friends nodded. There’s a handful of kids who toss slurs around in the hallways on a daily basis, they said. Some people have gotten used to it.
“Tons of people have reported stuff like this,” she said, “and it’s never actually gotten any attention.”
Another eighth grader chimed in, saying, “It never does.” Hopefully, they said, the publicity of Wednesday’s incident would lead to meaningful change.
Like Gordon, the girls seemed genuinely surprised at the size of the crowd Friday morning.
“I really didn’t think anyone here would care this much,” the third girl said, looking around at the mass of people.
The gathering began at about 7:15, giving the middle schoolers plenty of time to attend before classes started at 8. But students at next-door Middletown High School showed up, too, and remained outside for some time after their first bell rang at 7:30.
“We just walked out before classes started,” said a ninth grade boy. A lot of their classmates did the same, he added.
The boy said he’d known the boys in the images since fourth grade and had played sports alongside them. Though it was upsetting, he said, he took comfort in the community’s swift condemnation and unified response.
“This is really awesome to see,” he said, gesturing toward the crowd.
Victoria and Tony Taub attended the gathering even though they hadn’t had a child in the school since 2011. They each held a sign that read “U-Knight with kindness,” a play on Middletown’s mascot, the Knights.
It was important, the Taubs said, for all community members — not just parents and students — to stand alongside the school.
Local officials, including Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County Public Schools interim superintendent Mike Markoe and County Executive Jan Gardner, were present, too.
Gardner praised Gordon and the PTSA for their mobilization in the face of a stressful situation.
“The whole incident is abhorrent,” she said. “It makes me profoundly sad.”
Before long, the bell rang, and the throng of middle schoolers began making their way into the building. They marched up a grassy hill, laughing and chasing each other all the while.
