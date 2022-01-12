Over the next five months, Frederick County Public Schools and the Frederick County Board of Education will work to hash out the district’s operating budget for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1.
Community members are encouraged to share their feedback throughout the process. FCPS interim superintendent Mike Markoe shared his recommended budget with board members at Wednesday’s meeting. The full budget proposal is available on fcps.org.
Constituents can email the school board at boe@fcps.org.
Below is a timeline of important dates in the upcoming budget cycle.
- Jan. 19: Deadline for Gov. Larry Hogan to release his fiscal 2023 budget. This will let FCPS officials know exactly how much state funding they’ll have to work with.
- Jan. 19: School board work sessions — review departmental and divisional budgets, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at central office
- Jan. 26: School board meeting — budget discussions, 6 p.m. at central office (opportunity for public comment)
- Feb. 2: Public budget hearing — 7 p.m. at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School (opportunity for public comment)
- Feb. 9: School board meeting — approval of fiscal 2023 operating budget request to be forwarded to county government, 6 p.m. at central office (opportunity for public comment)
- April/May: School board budget discussions, as needed
- June 22: Board meeting — approval of final budget, 6 p.m. at central office (opportunity for public comment)
- July 1: Fiscal 2023 operating budget goes into effect
