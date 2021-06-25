Frederick County Public Schools named Windsor Knolls Middle School’s Rebecca Clark its 2021 substitute teacher of the year.
Clark’s nominators told the school board she had a profound presence in the classroom, saying she motivated and inspired her students, according to an FCPS statement. When the school needed supplies, she reached out to local businesses and coordinated donations.
Though Clark only joined Windsor Knolls in February — during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic — she’s been a substitute with the school system for more than 10 years.
“Mrs. Clark is always there for you when you make a mistake, and she never judges you when you’re having a bad day,” an 8th-grader in Windsor Knoll’s Career and Technology Program said, according to the news release.
The Board of Education honored Clark on Wednesday, presenting her with its fifth annual substitute of the year award.
“From her first day at Windsor Knolls, Mrs. Clark immersed herself into the community, quickly establishing herself as a member of the school community and an advocate for her students and the CTE program,” Windsor Knolls Principal Brian Vasquenza said in the statement. “With all due respect to the many wonderful substitute teachers that I have had the privilege of working alongside, Mrs. Clark is among the most energetic, enthusiastic and capable professionals I have encountered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.