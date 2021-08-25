With roughly 600 Frederick County Public Schools students in quarantine after a week of in-person learning, some community members are concerned about the district’s infrastructure to support them.
Just over 1 percent of the county’s public school students — who number about 44,800 — were quarantined as of Wednesday, Superintendent Terry Alban wrote in an email to the News-Post. Unlike last school year, however, outside-the-school students can’t pop into virtual class for the duration of their absence.
Instead, teachers are required to upload materials to the learning management platform Schoology, and students are expected to complete assignments largely on their own. Alban wrote that “school leaders work with the families to offer tutoring options” for quarantined students.
But she acknowledged that FCPS doesn’t “have staff available to support tutoring at every school yet, so the options will vary across the system right now.”
Karrie Ashmore said that for her son Oliver — who can’t yet read — completing assignments online without instruction or teacher interaction just isn’t feasible. She said she hasn’t been contacted about tutoring services or instructional assistance for any of her three kids.
“It’s kind of been an extension of summer break,” Ashmore said of Oliver’s quarantine. Oliver is quarantined because his sister is believed to have been exposed.
“There hasn’t really been any engagement or communication from the school,” Ashmore added.
Ashmore’s two older kids, both students at Oakdale Middle, have done a good job keeping up with Schoology on their own, she said — something they had plenty of practice with last year.
But being sent home after just one day in kindergarten was a blow for Oliver, Ashmore said. He’d been so excited to return to the classroom after a preschool experience upended by the pandemic and then an entire year at home. Every day, Oliver asks whether his friends are in school, fretting over being left out.
“In the scheme of things, it’s only five days of school,” she said. “But for a little one, this is what they feel.”
Missy Dirks, president of the Frederick County Teachers Association, said some of her members had expressed “frustration around a lack of specific guidance” for assisting quarantined students.
“Teachers don’t have time in their schedule to create a second set of everything that works online versus what they’re doing in the classroom,” Dirks said. “They have less planning time than they did last year because the hybrid schedule allowed for some more time.”
It varies a lot by subject and grade level, Dirks added — some educators have access to pre-prepared materials ready to be uploaded to Schoology. For more niche subjects or classes that require hands-on learning, that might not be the case, she said.
Plus, teachers handling classes of 30 or 40 students are likely to get overwhelmed trying to cater to the needs of each quarantined student while simultaneously handling ones in the building.
Tammy Fullarton, a former teacher who homeschooled her daughter last year, had a mostly smooth experience with quarantine learning. She aided her 11-year-old daughter in completing about an hour’s worth of schoolwork each morning she had to stay home. They walked the dog or jumped on the trampoline to fulfill physical education requirements.
Aside from some technical difficulties with Schoology, Fullarton said, her daughter didn’t struggle much. Still, she worried about the possibility of more quarantines throughout the school year.
“If she goes back, and then she’s only back for three days, and then she has to quarantine again, that’s my biggest concern,” Fullarton said. “If this was multiple times a year or a long-term thing, I don’t think that would work. Because she’s not getting instruction.”
The Frederick County Board of Education hopes to approve a contract with a virtual tutoring services provider during its Sept. 8 meeting, Alban wrote in her email. Daniel Lippy, FCPS’ director of school management and charter schools, told the News-Post earlier this month that he’d ideally like to see a live-video option that middle and high school students could access 24/7.
Board member Liz Barrett welcomed that idea. But she sharply criticized the superintendent’s planning for quarantine learning and communication with the public.
Parents don’t understand that the county’s all-virtual classrooms are full, Barrett said. Some no longer have the school-issued Chromebooks they relied on for at-home internet access. Others don’t have parents who are able to coordinate child care in the event of a mandatory quarantine.
“The amount of confusion at this point in the pandemic is unacceptable to me,” Barrett said. “In [Alban’s] presentations, when she said we were ready — I didn’t anticipate this many holes. And absolutely, I expected normal first week of school pivots, with some bus issues, some late enrollment. But the level of chaos associated with this right now is outrageous.”
Barrett’s heard from parents, teachers and principals worried about FCPS’ quarantine plan, she said.
“It’s very clear that there are not final, specific plans for how those kids will access school,” she said. “There’s no reason that we shouldn’t have anticipated that we were going to have quarantines starting in the first week of school.”
It wasn’t clear Wednesday whether the 600 quarantined students included those whose parents decided to keep them home after a sibling was exposed to the virus.
Sue Johnson, another Board of Education member, acknowledged that the possibility of cycling kids through quarantine periods all year was far from ideal.
But she said it was the parents’ responsibility to aid their kids in at-home learning.
“I think it’s incumbent upon every parent to prepare for the worst possibility ... and be ready to have a backup environment where they can be parents or guardians to their children if they’re unable to attend school,” Johnson said. “I have a plan and a backup plan in place for my son to still be able to do his work, should he either come down with COVID or be exposed and need to quarantine.”
Overall, Johnson said, she was optimistic about the course the district was on.
“I think our broad policy is right,” she said. “I think it’s execution and the detail that we can always improve on.”
(11) comments
My daughter is a Frederick Health OR ,Physician Assistant, working 12 hour or more hours,at times, single Mom. She has a 15 year old,who asked for the vaccine and has both shots . He.had a terrible.time ,his freshman year,no my daughter does not have a back up plan,and me at 70 years doesn't know a.thing about helping him to say we.all should know to have a back up plan. Was that.ever.discussed at back to school night ?
How about asking for help from the other person involved in creating the child? If there was a legal agreement, see if it can be revisited because of the additional needs caused by the pandemic. I don't understand people who have children but do not plan for potential setbacks such as loss of spouse (through divorce, death, etc.), long term serious illness, loss of job, etc, these things happen all the time to people and should be addressed before someone even thinks about having children. Apart from that, since it is water under the bridge, why doesn't she look for others who are willing to form a group to help take care of each other's children's needs? That's what some have done much earlier in the pandemic.
Thank goodness my grandkids don't go to public schools. Since my daughter is a stay at home mom this would not be a lesser problem anyway. But what about her husband? He works directly with the public. If the kids are quarantined I assume the parents would need at least several days of quarantine.
From searching Google it appears the Delta variant's spike may actually be subsiding in the US. Whether in person schooling will counteract this downward trend is something that will have to be watched closely. I do not envy the decision makers nor the parents.
Aren't you special there, JS.
Greg F
Sorry did not catch your name. Certainly someone who feels so strongly about something and is in the habit of casting insults would not hide behind anonymity like some chicken little. But then again courage of conviction, honesty and civility are fading as quickly as honor in our present day onslaught of whatevers..
But to the point. If the Delta variant was spreading like wildfire it would be insane to reopen the schools. So I checked multiple sources concerning the spread as I am quite sure the people in charge are doing.. It is subsiding as preventive measures are returning. It is a calculated risk. At least the people responsible for making the decisions are front and center.
From searching National Enquirer it seems there in fact were stolen elections. Google is not the be-all-end-all of facts if you don't look for them. Delta is not subsiding except in those it already killed, and the idiocy going on now is sure to spur on more variants (lambda included) that could be much worse. That's the problem when you pack people together that aren't vaccinated. It's a petrie dish.
Quote:
“I think it's incumbent upon every parent to prepare for the worst possibility ... and be ready to have a backup environment where they can be parents or guardians to their children if they're unable to attend school,” Johnson said. “I have a plan and a backup plan in place for my son to still be able to do his work, should he either come down with COVID or be exposed and need to quarantine.”
Suggesting parents should be responsible for the children they chose to have?!
Outrageous!
There goes Sue Johnson's chance for re-election.
But what kills me is that this whole kids back to school is NOT just about the kids!
Its also about the adults at home around them that they can be infecting with the virus. Bringing Covid home to grandma and grandpa. Bringing covid to the babysitter. Mom and Dad catching Covid, then infecting their co-workers.
SCHOOL IS A SUPER SPREADER!!!!!
How on earth can we conquer the virus with all these school kids in quarantine after the first 10 calendar days of school? HOW??
ITS NOT JUST ABOUT THE KIDS YOU STUPID SCHOOL BOARD IDIOTS
Hahahahaha!
[thumbup]
She thinks that their broad policy is right? Give me a break!!!
