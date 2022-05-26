With only 75 students, the Class of 2022 at Saint John’s Catholic Preparatory School is small compared to most groups of high school seniors graduating this week in Frederick County.
But it definitely didn’t feel that way to Laura Neumark when she walked into the Buckeystown private school for the first time as a “5-foot-nothing” freshman.
Coming from St. Thomas More Academy in Middletown, where she was one of six eighth graders, she wondered if her new classmates would like her. If she’d make friends. If the schoolwork would be too challenging.
On Thursday afternoon, she stood in the school’s gymnasium for the last time as a student, looking out at her fellow seniors from a small stage.
She was still 5-foot-nothing, she told them, but she was a stronger version of herself. She knows her classmates are, too.
“Wherever life takes you, you are enough, despite your flaws,” said Neumark, the school’s valedictorian. “Each and every one of you has the potential for greatness, just as you are.”
Thursday marked the 189th commencement ceremony at Saint John’s, one of the oldest Catholic schools in Maryland.
The seniors have had a turbulent last four years. The pandemic sent them home during the second half of their sophomore year and they completed the following year while wearing masks.
But after Saint John’s lifted its mask mandate in February, the school was able to give students the senior year they deserved, Head of School Will Knotek said.
For the first time since the spring of 2019, Saint John’s held a prom for the juniors and seniors. Seniors also had an overnight “lock-in” at the school, and woke the next morning to watch the sunrise.
Toward the end of Knotek’s speech Thursday afternoon, he noted that the graduating class was the first he’d spent all four years with at the school. He became principal at Saint John’s in 2018. Last year, the school restructured its leadership and he became head of school.
“You will always have a special place in my heart,” he told the graduates. “May God bless each and every one of you.”
Before moving up to Saint John’s Catholic Prep, Alisha Mason attended elementary and middle school at St. John Regional Catholic School in Frederick.
On Thursday, she graduated alongside people she’s known since kindergarten. She’ll be headed to Johns Hopkins University in the fall to study pre-med.
“It’s bittersweet to leave,” she said. “There’s a lot of great memories here.”
Daniel Stassen, Mason’s classmate, also attended St. John Regional, a school students fondly call “Little St. John’s.” He already knew some people when he entered Saint John’s Catholic Prep, but he made lots of friends, too — people he thinks he’ll have in his life forever.
When asked if he could talk about how he felt about finishing high school, he laughed.
“I wish I could,” he said. “I’m here, I’m in the robes and everything. But it still feels like I’m gonna come in tomorrow.”
At the start of the ceremony, graduate Megan Adams stepped onto the stage and led the room in prayer.
Families in the audience bowed their heads as she thanked God for the people in her life and the lives of her classmates who are “representative of Christ’s light to us.”
“This is the day that you have made for each and every one of us,” she said. “Father, be our strength. Christ, be our light. Holy Spirit, be our God.”
“Amen,” she concluded.
The room echoed with the crowd’s response: “Amen.”
