After 12 months away from the position he held for six years, Brad Young is once again president of the Frederick County Board of Education.
The board unanimously elected Young to the position during a work session Wednesday afternoon. Members tapped Sue Johnson, who is in the second year of her first term, to serve as vice president.
Young and Johnson are taking over from Jay Mason and Karen Yoho, who each spent a year in their respective roles. Mason and Yoho are continuing as regular board members.
“I’m honored to continue to serve,” Young said after the vote.
In addition to his role on the board, Young is president and CEO of Maryland Financial Planners, according to a Frederick County Public Schools news release. He serves on the planned giving committee for Frederick Memorial Hospital and is an adjunct faculty member at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Johnson has worked as a systems engineer and consultant for companies including Andersen Consulting (Accenture), Lotus Development European Corporation, and IBM. Since 1997, she has taught at the college level and has been a full-time professor of Computer and Information Science at Frederick Community College since 1999.
She also works with the Point of Rocks Volunteer Fire Department and holds certifications including firefighter, EMT, vehicle and machinery extrication, swiftwater rescue technician and ice rescue technician.
“I appreciate the faith my colleagues have placed in me,” Johnson said. “And I humbly will do my very best to make sure I’m filling large shoes.”
