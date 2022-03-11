In the summer, neat rows of corn and soy cover the rolling hills of Middletown Valley that surround Morning View Food Forest, The REED Center headquarters. Here, Ben Friton leads a handful of agro-innovators to elevate what were once monoculture fields into a site of diversity, going against the grain of long-standing agricultural practices.
It’s hard to overstate the impact their work will have on the land, the hundreds of springs, miles of streams and scores of different types of diversified forest stands. This once-typical Frederick County farm is rapidly transforming from commodity monoculture into a regenerative, reforesting, vibrant, thriving, native ecosystem that also produces abundant crops.
“I’ve seen what farming has done to the people and the land around the world,” Ben Friton said. “Today’s pressure on farmers is immeasurable. Most people don’t realize that less than 1 percent of us farm today. It’s really hard work. Farmers are aging, have thin margins, do a lonely job, and work in the only occupation in the U.S. that doesn’t have a minimum wage. Yet farming is key to our survival.”
Friton’s statement goes to the heart of a coming seismic shift for agriculture across the globe because food security is under threat. While monoculture planting (cultivation of a single crop) maximizes the economic efficiency of land, it depletes the soil of nutrients, ultimately making the practice unsustainable. Most farmers in our area use limited crop rotations (two to three crops rotated in a given area), but even with this, the soil’s nutrient supply is often exhausted.
Common farming practices also alter soil structure and microbial communities, impacting water and oxygen movement through soils, increasing vulnerability to diseases, droughts, flooding and soil erosion, and diminishing soil health overall. Furthermore, there is a loss of photosynthetic potential across the land, meaning less carbon is moved from the atmosphere, where concentrations are currently too high, to the soils, where more carbon is desperately needed. These imbalances lead to the use of more fertilizers and pesticides, contributing to a cycle of ecosystem decline and ever decreasing biodiversity, especially among pollinators. On top of this, it is commonly stated that by 2050, farmers will need to grow 70 percent more food for a growing population. This suggests a looming crisis.
With this in mind, The REED Center is going back in time to draw on millennia of community farming practices from indigenous traditions, peppered with new scientific knowledge, to re-grow a profitable and truly sustainable forest-based ecosystem.
“We can reverse the rapid trend of ecosystem degradation and the loss of bionutrient density in food where even well-fed populations suffer from malnutrition,” Friton said. “Imagine growing 120 vertical feet of food, producing 20-50 times the food we get from our standard agricultural systems, while improving the ecosystem. If we relocate food systems closer to us, we can also solve the current food waste crisis. We lose 40-50 percent of the food produced globally before it even gets to consumers.”
Forest agriculture — crop cultivation under a managed canopy, also called multi-story cropping — maximizes the vertical dimension by layering crops and uses the full photosynthetic potential of the land. Agroforestry requires work but improves the soil rather than eroding it. A food forest taps into all of the layers that exist in a thriving forest, from the canopy to understory to animals and fungi, producing 100-1,000 times the plant biomass of modern agricultural systems. The natural litter of various plants creates a continuous organic nutritive compost for crops; the deep root systems move minerals and anchor soils; the canopy dramatically cools the system; the mutual support of plants and their fungal partners allows for sharing of resources and staves off diseases.
Community involvement is key at The REED Center. Going back to community farming is at the heart of their mission “to help humanity reintegrate with thriving ecosystems by developing ecologically beneficial agricultural systems and meeting acute human needs while restoring community and planetary health.” A growing community of volunteers have already planted 7,815 perennial trees and shrubs, and additional volunteers are always welcome to pitch in.
REED stands for Research, Education, Experience and Design.
“Research” includes biodiversity metrics, agricultural outputs and social impacts. Currently, The REED Center is working in conjunction with local scientists to study birds, insects and fish species; to monitor water quality and temperature; to reintroduce brook trout into their native cold stream breeding grounds and record all of the above.
“Education” includes hosting schools’ field trips, single-day guest and keynotes lectures, experiential retreats and permaculture design courses. The REED Center has also created workshops for seeds and seed saving, plant and environmental literacy, water quality and hydrology, mycology and mushroom inoculation, soil and forest ecology, and related topics. In addition, Films in the Forest, an environmental documentary series, is held in the amphitheater.
“Experience” is The REED Center’s outreach program, which brings nature and sustenance to people of diverse backgrounds with the intention of healing and learning. Mindfulness, yoga and silent retreats are enhanced with wildlife and ecology awareness.
“Design” focuses on a form of ecosystem biomimicry called permaculture. One of the more unique designs onsite is the Tree of Life, a pilot program for a radically diversified, forest-based agriculture that tests the scalability of such a system. Mapped across 15 acres in the shape of a tree, the design will include thousands of species, selections and cultivars from a wide variety of noninvasive edible and medicinal plants, it will include integrated pest management, and it is optimized for harvest and care.
