As warmer weather approaches, certain snakes will begin to make their appearance around Frederick County.
Among those are timber rattlesnakes, which go into rocky areas to den for the winter but emerge around mid-April to bask and feed. Later in summer and into fall, they mate and give birth.
“Rocky, wooded areas are where you’re going to find them,” said Becky Loncosky, a biologist at Catoctin Mountain Park. “In Frederick County mostly that’s going to be more upper-elevation areas ... ”
Timber rattlesnakes are normally a fairly large snake, Loncosky said, and can range widely from about 11 to 40 inches in length. She added most of the snakes people come across will be adult snakes, which are 2- to 3-feet-long.
“ ... they are usually a heavy bodied snake,” she said.
This is in comparison to snakes like the garter, which tend to be more thin. Timber rattlesnakes also have a flattened, diamond-shaped head that pit vipers are known for and slit eyes.
Loncosky cautioned, however, that if you can see the eyes — or the heat-sensing pit between the eyes and nostrils — you’re too close.
As far as coloration, Loncosky said there’s a light phase and a dark phase.
“The light phase is sometimes called the yellow phase and then the dark phase goes more towards a dark brown to black color, usually have a darker banding on top of a lighter background,” she said.
Early in the season when it’s still cool, timber rattlesnakes will be most active during the day because they’re cold-blooded animals and often bask in the sun.
“More in the summer they might be out early evening or even early morning, but usually I think rattlesnakes are more a daytime movement animal — again being cold-blooded,” Loncosky said.
If someone sees a timber rattlesnake, the best thing to do is give it space. Like all snakes in the state, timber rattlesnakes are protected. They’re also a watchlist species and considered vulnerable.
Loncosky said they can strike about one-third to one-half of the length of their body. At least three feet away from the snake is considered a safer distance, she said. A venomous rattlesnake, timbers only strike or bite when they feel threatened.
Bites are rare as the snake is shy and typically in areas where people aren’t.
“But while they’re out foraging, sometimes they do end up in places right along trails or in our cabin camps, and again, when you see them, just stay away from them,” she said.
To be safe while hiking, Loncosky said people should make sure they’re wearing the right clothes. This includes wearing long pants that are loose on the bottom and boots that cover the ankles.
“I know people are very tempted to head out in those Teva sandals and their shorts, but that really is not very safe to be in the rocky areas here in the park,” Loncosky said.
It’s also important not to pick up a rattlesnake, even if it looks like it’s dead.
Lastly, the biologist said, drivers should be careful and stop to allow a snake to cross the road if necessary.
“Their reproductive potential is very low compared to most other wildlife species — every snake counts,” Loncosky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.