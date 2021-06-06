Marbeth Sobieraj knew something wasn’t right when she saw a panicked man running in her Frederick neighborhood.
At about 2:15 p.m., she and her husband Jim were on their way home after running errands Sunday afternoon. They hadn’t been gone an hour.
Jim parked the car in the driveway, then his wife saw it.
“I looked, and there was this giant bear head staring out from our yard,” Sobieraj said.
Somehow, what appeared to be a large black bear climbed into their fenced-in backyard on Thomas Avenue, just off of S. Jefferson Street. It didn’t seem interested in much other than getting where it wanted to go, Sobieraj said.
Though she was used to seeing bears when she lived in California, Sobieraj was shocked to find one in their Maryland backyard for the first time in the six years they’ve lived there. They’re used to seeing less-imposing furry friends in the neighborhood like bunnies and squirrels.
“A lot changed in 40 minutes in our backyard,” she said.
She watched the bear climb over their fence — which somehow bent but didn’t break — and wander off to the nearby Thomas Playground. Sobieraj said the playground is normally crowded, but the bear was the only visitor on this steamy Sunday.
Someone contacted animal control, and other neighbors drove around to make sure no one else was caught off guard. Sobieraj hoped the bear was all right.
“They do tend to float through the city,” Frederick County Animal Control Officer Charlotte Branham said in a phone interview.
As of about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Branham wasn’t sure where the bear was, but she conveyed there wasn’t need for great alarm. Animal control received numerous calls throughout the day, and reports suggested the bear was not doing much other than passing through backyards. The Frederick Police Department also got calls about the bear and notified the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), city spokesman Allen Etzler said.
Branham recalled hearing of sightings on Himes Avenue and near Frederick High School, noting another animal control officer who’d gone home for the day handled the calls.
“We don’t typically respond unless they’re causing a hazard,” Branham said. “Generally, they just tend to move along.”
Branham said residents who spot bears in the future can contact animal control by calling 301-600-1546, and they will notify DNR so it can document the sighting. To report bear-related emergencies to DNR, dial 1-410-260-8888.
According to DNR’s website, there are more than 2,000 “adult and subadult” black bears across Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick counties. While the age of the bear spotted in Frederick is unknown, DNR says young bears can travel great distances in search of food or new territory. Branham suggests residents put up bird feeders and make sure their trash is secure to not tempt bears.
There are “notable increases” in bear-versus-vehicle collisions and human-and-bear conflicts from May through July, according to DNR.
Though the bear surprised her, Sobieraj felt badly for the backyard intruder and hoped it would find a safe home somewhere else.
“It definitely was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said.
Cindy Mazzie said the bear was still by the fence in her backyard on Catoctin Avenue at 8:30 p.m. and had been there for several hours.
Mazzie said the bear slept a good chunk of the afternoon, waking up for a stretch every now and then.
She saw another bear in her backyard several years ago, but that one didn’t hang around like the most recent visitor did.
“I think it’s amazing,” Mazzie said. “I’m an animal lover, so to get a glimpse this close and have it be a peaceful situation ... it’s kind of nice.”
___________
Editor’s note: Anyone who has spotted the bear and wishes to detail the sighting through words or pictures can send an email to citydesk@newspost.com.
(8) comments
Waiting for some local gun nut to shoot it.
Lucky bear...a bit further downtown and it might have got mugged.
Last Tuesday when residents had the trash out for collection in Worman's Mill - a lot of people don't use cans and just put out the plastic bags - some critter had gone through and ripped up a lot of them, leaving garbage all over the street. Since I had seen coyote myself wandering through the neighborhood, I figured it was one of them but I suppose it could have been a bear on the prowl. It's that time of year that the young bears really start moving around.
We got em up here in north county. But this one is a big one
Bear wrecked my bird feeder twice. Moral of the story...I don’t feed the birds anymore.
I wonder if they eat cicadas?
My wife and I have seen plenty of bears at our place, but none that size.
Big Bear!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.