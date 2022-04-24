Ryan McCulley had a heavy load to carry Sunday afternoon.
He trailed a few feet behind his 8-year-old daughter, Emily, as she walked along the paved path circling the duck pond at Mount Airy’s Prospect Park. Emily was hanging onto the leash of their 4-year-old hound mix, Penny, and chatting with a friend.
When they paused at the edge of the water, McCulley lifted a black tote bag from his left shoulder and dumped about 25 pounds of stones onto the grass.
The Mount Airy Recreations and Parks Department held its fourth annual rock skipping competition Sunday afternoon, and McCulley and his two kids were ready.
McCulley, a member of the town’s Board of Recreations and Parks, had mined the creek behind his house that morning for rocks that seemed like they’d be suitable skipping candidates.
He wasn’t that pleased with the ones he’d accumulated — he called them “mediocre at best” — but said he’d been shooting for quantity over quality.
Either way, he and his children get plenty of skipping practice. It’s what they’re doing anytime they find themselves at a creek, pond or any other body of water.
“If there’re rocks, we’re throwing rocks,” McCulley said with a smile.
Ashley Collier, the parks and events manager at the Recreations and Parks Department, shares the McCulley family’s love for rock skipping. She came up with the idea for the competition about five years ago.
It’s part of the town’s annual Love Your Park Week, which takes place the same time as National Park Week.
A self-described “naturalist,” Collier loves to come up with ways to get people outside, away from their phones and tablets, to explore nature.
The rock skipping contest is great, she said, because it’s as much for parents as it is for kids. Grown-ups get sucked into the competition just as much as kids do, she added.
“I think we have kids just so we can play,” she said.
Sunday’s contest featured an adult division with a handful of competitors, including McCulley and returning champion Ben Gurin, who works at Mount Airy Motors on Ridgeville Boulevard.
Mount Airy Councilwoman Lynne Galletti bragged for Gurin as they waited for the competition start. One year, she said, a rock he threw skipped about 23 times across the pond’s surface before sinking.
Gurin laughed at the memory. Although he’s heard that his competitors practice throughout the year, the only time he skips rocks is at the town’s annual competition, he said.
But considering that he won the first year he competed and lost the second year, he “probably should’ve been practicing,” he said.
This time around, Gurin placed second in the adult division with “11 or 12” skips, according to the contest’s judges, Galletti, Collier and Laura Zaborowski.
McCulley and both of his children placed, too. McCulley was in third place, and Emily and her 11-year-old brother, Eli, came in third and second place in the kids’ division, respectively.
Twelve-year-old Nick Graim placed first in the kids’ division and Rebecca Ewen placed first in the adult division with “14 or 16” skips. David Graim, Nick’s dad, gasped after watching Ewen toss her rock. The way it zoomed across the pond, it looked like it had a motor, he said.
“OK, she destroyed me,” he said, laughing.
Apparently, the talent runs in the family. Ewen’s son, 8-year-old Joey, received the competition’s first-ever prize for distance after his rock made it almost the entire way across the pond in just two skips.
Awards ceremony and all, it didn’t take long for the town’s rock skipping competition to be over.
But well after it was finished, parents and their children stuck around Prospect Park, kneeling beside the edge of the lake and tossing stones across the water or playing on the playground. Kids laughed and chattered away, their freckled faces shining with sweat.
