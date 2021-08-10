Full-season soybeans are at R3 or quickly approaching.
R3 is the soybean growth stage when there is a pod at least 3/16th of an inch long at one of the four uppermost nodes on the main stem. The plant will still have withering flowers as well as new open flowers and flower buds.
Now that we’ve gotten through some soybean physiology, let's discuss some disease management. Under our current hot-dry weather conditions, we shouldn’t be seeing too much disease pressure. However, even under these conditions, we may still see some disease creeping in on thick stands with high populations, narrow rows or fields with restricted air flow.
Some of the important foliar diseases in Maryland include Frogeye leaf spot, Spetoria brown spot and Cersosopora leaf blight. In most years, these diseases do not cause yield limiting problems, however, they can be troublesome. It is important to scout your fields and know the genetic package that your variety has to certain foliar pathogens. Foliar fungicides do generate a statistically significant yield response 30-50 percent of the time. Statistically significant yield response is much more likely when disease pressure is high. When choosing a fungicide, should you consider a single mode of action (MOA) or a multiple mode of action fungicide? Research suggests that greater yield increases are observed with multiple MOA fungicides on average. In addition to yield increases from multiple MOA fungicides, you can practice fungicide-resistance management by choosing a multiple MOA over a single.
While you’re wading through tall, tangled beans to scout for disease, that's a great time to also scout for corn earworm (soybean podworm) and stink bugs. When scouting narrow row beans 21 inches or less, it’s best to use a sweep net and beat cloth for wide rows. I encourage you to use the North Carolina State corn earworm economic threshold calculator to estimate an economic injury level for corn earworm in soybean. You'll need to know the sampling method, row spacing, expected annual costs for control and the price of soybeans. The calculator can be accessed easily by typing “NCSU corn earworm threshold” into a Google search. Adult and immature stink bugs cause damage feeding on soybeans. Stink bugs use their piercing mouthparts to feed on pods and developing seeds inside pods. Damage from stink bugs can impact seed quality and create a pathway for fungal pathogens.
North Carolina State also has a threshold table for stink bugs that can be easily accessed with a simple “NCSU soybean stink bug threshold” Google search. It is important to remember that these insects are not evenly distributed throughout a field, so it is key to scout several locations in a given field.
If you have any questions or need help with disease or pest identification and management options, please give me a call at 301-600-3577 or email jjhurry@umd.edu. For more information about the University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Office check out our website extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county.
