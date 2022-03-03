Frederick's aldermen unanimously approved an agreement with Maryland Environmental Services for work on the city's Fishing Creek Dam.
The agreement approve at a meeting Thursday night provides up to $367,687 for a dam inspection, subsurface exploration, design alternative concepts, and a geotechnical evaluation including a slope stability analysis, the second phase of work done on the structure.
Located in the city's watershed, the dam is owned and operated by the city to provide an auxiliary source of water.
It provides about 15 percent of the city's water supply, said Scott Helgeson, manager of engineering for the city.
The dam is classified as a high hazard potential dam, and either a “probable maximum flood” event or even a half PMF event would overtop the dam and put at least 60 homes downstream at risk, according to a report prepared by city staff.
Since the dam was built in 1924, sediment at the bottom of the dam has reduced its capacity by nearly 16 percent, affecting its ability to withstand a flood event, according to the report.
The city budgeted $1 million in fiscal 2020 for the planning, engineering, and construction to help mitigate the issues, and applied for a great through the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to help fund improvements to the dam.
They've been notified that the grant has been preliminarily approved for $140,000, and are awaiting the final paperwork to be finished, according to the report.
In April, the city awarded $414,139 to Maryland Environmental Services for pre-design investigation, sediment and soil sampling and characterization from the reservoir floor, survey work, and evaluation of alternatives for removal and disposal of the sediment.
The work approved Thursday should move the project into the next phase, which would be formal design, Helgeson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.