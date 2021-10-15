An eager crowd of onlookers leaned against the fences of Paradise Stables in Mount Airy on Friday, watching a young woman command a pinto mare with a seemingly effortless tact.
Years earlier, the horse that Hannah Catalino sat upon, Rosette, was running wild on the plains of Nevada.
But every year, in an effort to curtail unsustainable population growth, the federal Bureau of Land Management rounds up and confines thousands of mustangs like Rosette. About $60 million in taxpayer funds each year goes to the bureau’s Wild Horse and Burro Program, which keeps more than 50,000 equines in corrals across the American West.
Rosette was one of those before Catalino adopted her in 2014.
A couple of weeks ago, Catalino and her friend Lisanne Fear set out on a 5,000-mile, cross-country journey atop their respective mustangs. Along the way, they’re stopping at stables like the one in Mount Airy, performing demonstrations and attempting to educate the public.
Their goal is to inspire the adoption of 5,000 mustangs from government holding pens — one animal adopted for every mile the women ride.
“These are your horses,” Fear said. “Mustangs are America’s horses.”
Catalino performed a demonstration Friday morning showing off a form of schooling called liberty training, in which a handler works a horse without touching them.
Rosette followed her owner’s instruction by listening to the sound of her voice and watching her movements, trotting in circles and cantering from side to side on command. At the same time, Catalino rode Bagheera, a gray stallion, using a saddle but no bridle.
She used positive reinforcement tactics on both animals, making clicking noises and presenting treats to reward them for correct behaviors.
Catalino is an expert in liberty training and works on gentling wild mustangs. She spends about 100 days with each creature, getting them accustomed to human touch so they can be adopted out of government care.
Dwight Reynolds, who attended the demonstration, boards his horses at Paradise Stables. He had seen mustangs in a holding pen before but had never seen them work with a trainer.
He was impressed by the way Catalino calmly controlled the once-wild horse without relying on any form of physical contact.
“It’s kind of amazing,” Reynolds said. “It’s hard enough to get them to do what you ask them to do when you’ve got a saddle and a bridle on them.”
Wild horses first evolved in North America millions of years ago. They disappeared from the continent for thousands of years but were reintroduced by European colonizers in the 1500s. Most modern American mustangs — which are virtually without natural predators — are descendants of the horses who escaped settler ranches in the 16th and 17th centuries.
In 1971, while passing a law banning the capture or slaughter of wild horses on public lands, Congress declared that “wild free-roaming horses and burros are living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West.” That same law transferred the care and management of wild herds into the hands of the Bureau of Land Management.
But the number of mustangs the bureau rounds up every year far exceeds the number of people willing to adopt one, Fear and Catalino said.
In 2020, the government corralled and penned nearly 11,000 horses and burros. That same year, only about 4,700 were adopted.
“That is the primary purpose of our ride, just bringing awareness to what’s going on,” Fear said.
She and Catalino have each adopted mustangs, and they are passionate about finding homes for more. As an incentive to encourage potential adopters, fees are sometimes as low as $1.
In addition to their main goal, Fear, who grew up on a 50,000-acre ranch in Wyoming, and Catalino, a Montana native, said they were excited to experience new landscapes and meet new people. Both women were especially looking forward to autumn on the East Coast, Catalino said.
“We’re experiencing America at a different pace,” Catalino said. “We’re actually getting to know the country so much more intimately.”
They camp in tents each night and tie their horses to nearby trees. Along with a videography crew and several other helpers, the women are trekking the American Discovery Trail, which stretches from Delaware to California and is serving as a blueprint for the route.
The goal is to finish the journey in 2022.
Catalino and Fear have only been on the trail for about two weeks. But in that time, Fear said, she’s grown to appreciate the simplicity of her routine. Each day is just a matter of getting from one campsite to the next.
Elizabeth Tate, owner of Paradise Stables, said she was inspired by the women’s efforts.
“5,000 miles for 5,000 adoptions — I actually think that’s pretty brilliant, and I hope it works,” Tate said. “Their tactic in doing it is probably spot-on.”
