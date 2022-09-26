AMTRAK

An Amtrak Acela power car and train set on a test track at the Alstom production facility in Hornell, N.Y.

 Photo for The Washington Post by Heather Ainsworth

America's passenger railroad plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, Amtrak said Thursday, joining a growing list of transportation carriers and agencies that have made commitments to reduce their carbon footprints.

Amtrak said it also plans to reduce diesel fuel usage through improved technology and use carbon-free electricity by 2030. The carrier, which operates more than 300 trains serving more than 500 destinations daily, said it will invest in research in collaboration with states and experts to advance innovations in fuel cells, hydrogen, batteries and other zero-emission technologies.

