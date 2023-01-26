Anna Twigg is the new tree planting specialist in charge of implementing the Five Million Trees Initiative (5MT) on behalf of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service in Frederick and Washington counties.
Twigg started her natural resources career after a year with AmeriCorps and the Maryland Conservation Corps at Tuckahoe State Park. Twigg is trained in wildland firefighting, environmental education and interpretation, basic chainsaw use, roadside tree care and more. She holds a master’s degree in public administration and has held numerous roles with local governments and nonprofits.
Her latest role as tree planting specialist for 5MT was established through the 2021 Tree Solutions Now Act (House Bill 991). 5MT aims to plant 5 million trees by 2031 to reduce carbon in the atmosphere and combat climate change as part of the global 1 trillion tree initiative (1t.org), the World Economic Forum’s effort to accelerate nature-based solutions to support the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
Twigg and the Maryland Forest Service offer a variety of tree-planting programs in rural and urban areas, with particular emphasis on building tree equity among urban and underserved communities. Interested landowners, local government branches, businesses, schools and places of worship are encouraged to reach out to Twigg at anna.twigg@maryland.gov to learn about the programs, obtain technical assistance and discuss funding streams.
“My goal is to make it as simple as possible for folks in Frederick and Washington counties to get trees,” Twigg says. “Even if you don’t think your tree planting idea would qualify for one of the Maryland Forest Service programs, please reach out to me or your Forestry Board.”
To make 5MT fully viable, Twigg also wants to build a network of volunteers to help plant and maintain trees. An important element of tree stewardship is seed collection. 5MT is a hefty goal, and more tree seed is necessary to build capacity.
“There’s a lot we can learn from trees,” Twigg says. “Taking care of the trees in our communities is a significant step towards building up a more reciprocal relationship with the land.”
The Frederick County Forestry Board promotes the conservation, stewardship, and sustainable management of forest resources and urban landscapes. We inform, educate, and engage the public and work to retain or increase the integrity of our local, regional, and national forest ecosystems. Trees enhance our physical and mental well-being; improve the quality of our streams, lakes, and the Bay; help cool the environment; retain and improve soil; produce oxygen while consuming carbon dioxide; and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Please visit frederick.forestryboard.org for additional information and resources or to sign up for our free weekly Nature Notes, tree plantings, Tree Walks, tree shelter exchange, and more.
(1) comment
Perfect name!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.