AnnaTwiggpic.jpg

Anna Twigg

 Robert Estes

Anna Twigg is the new tree planting specialist in charge of implementing the Five Million Trees Initiative (5MT) on behalf of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service in Frederick and Washington counties.

Twigg started her natural resources career after a year with AmeriCorps and the Maryland Conservation Corps at Tuckahoe State Park. Twigg is trained in wildland firefighting, environmental education and interpretation, basic chainsaw use, roadside tree care and more. She holds a master’s degree in public administration and has held numerous roles with local governments and nonprofits.

Tags

(1) comment

shiftless88

Perfect name!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription