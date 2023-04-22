Middletown Green Expo
Buy Now

From left: Melissa Estes, 37, her daughter Sami Estes, 6, with Green Team members Pam McDonald, 62, and Ann Payne, 82. The four chat about pollinator gardens after Sami received a packet of milkweed seeds during the annual Middletown Green Expo on Saturday at Middletown Memorial Park.

 Staff photo by Emmett Gartner

Cindy Unangst, co-chair of Middletown's Sustainability Committee, helped start the town's annual Green Expo in 2016 as a way to earn Middletown a municipal sustainability certification.

Since then, Unangst has seen the expo blossom, with more and more vendors attending each year, educating town residents on a variety of sustainability techniques.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription