Realtors tell me houses are selling fast, many for well over the asking price. You may be moving into a beautifully landscaped house or a newly built home with grass and a few nondescript shrubs. What do your thoughts turn to when you sit on the patio with that morning cup of coffee?
What new things do you want to put in — hardscapes such as a patio, swimming pool, play equipment, a shed for lawn tools, a fence?
And then there’s softscaping. Which trees or shrubs, flower beds and vegetable gardens will you plant, move or eliminate?
Making those decisions can sometimes seem overwhelming, but answering the following questions may help you sort out what you want.
1. What is the look you want? Do you want a formal style with everything carefully manicured and clipped, like the estate gardens in Europe, or a more naturalized, English cottage feel? Drive around and take note of what you like and don’t like about the landscaping of houses similar to yours. Notice, too, trees or shrubs that have outgrown their space. Do they just need pruning, or should they have been planted farther away from the house or perhaps in a different location altogether?
2. Whether you are refreshing an older landscape and house or starting from scratch, what blips do you have to work around, such as outbuildings such as a shed or garage, or topographical features, such as trees, shrubs, steep terrain, rocky soil, tired gardens, or a swampy area? How is the storm water runoff around the house handled?
3. In what agricultural zone will you live? This helps determine not only the average dates of first and last frosts but how cold and hot the weather will get throughout the year. Note where the sun rises and sets, which may influence the amount of shade or sun you get and, thus, the kind of plants you choose to add to the landscape.
4. What is the average soil pH? You can buy soil testing kits or send for a kit from a state university that does testing. You also want to make sure your soil is tested for lead content if you are going to grow a vegetable garden. Although the University of Maryland no longer does soil testing, it maintains a list of labs that do (see https://extension.umd.edu/resource/soil-testing-and-soil-testing-labs).
5. Do you want space for children and pets to play? Hardscapes now often include firepits with several chairs for cozy, neighborly chats; large, enclosed trampolines; and treehouses with climbing stations, swings and slides, just to name a few options. Instead of huge expanses of perfectly green, thick grass, people are recognizing that more areas given to gardens and shrub beds, lawns with a mix of fescue and other grasses, and reduced use of pesticides each contribute to healthier lawns and encourage pollinators to visit, improving the yield of vegetable gardens and the beauty of flower gardens.
6. Will you mulch your vegetable or flower beds? Whether brown or “green” mulch, you’ll want to avoid tree “volcanoes,” as building up the mulch around the trunk in a volcano shape encourages pests and diseases. Keep mulch a few inches away from the trunks of trees or shrubs.
An alternative is living, or “green,” mulch. Most of these mulches, which used to be planted mainly between crops in vegetable gardens and in orchards, help replenish the soil. They also help attract more pollinators to your yard. Pennsylvania State University provides some excellent advice on mulch (see https://extension.psu.edu/mulch-a-survey-of-available-options).
7. Perhaps most important of all the things you need to consider: How much time are you willing to spend on your garden or yard weekly? Take into consideration tasks such as mowing, watering, weeding, raking and spreading mulch or planting green mulch. The University of Maryland provides a list of monthly gardening chores at https://extension.umd.edu/resources/yard-garden/new-gardeners/gardening-resources.
As your garden thrives, plants grow, and many multiply. In future years, you’ll want to add dividing and replanting to your chores. You may also find that you want to change your initial plans — enlarge the patio, make more space for children, add that treehouse, swings and slide, or maybe a swimming pool or a pond.
A garden is an ever-changing place.
For more information about gardening, visit http://extension.umd.edu/freder ick-county/home-gardening, or call the Frederick County Master Gardeners at 301-600-1596.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.