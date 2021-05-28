As awareness of climate change and its impacts on everyday life are experienced with increasing intensity each year, the natural and common question is: “What can I do?”
Climate change is a monumental problem with devastating impacts, and given this reality, individual acts can seem so futile. But individual acts to improve energy efficiency add up quickly, resulting in big differences in greenhouse gas emissions.
Households in the U.S. emit an average of 21.5 metric tons of carbon per year — almost five times the global average. A sustainable level of emissions per household is more like 3 metric tons per household.
Contrary to a common belief that cutting back on GHG emissions is somehow a sacrifice, most people report substantial benefits. Besides the good feelings that come from making a contribution to the greater good, decreasing one’s carbon footprint is almost always a catalyst for financial savings, improved health, additional convenience and a greater quality of life.
Here are individual, household changes climate experts recommend. It’s a good idea to get started with actions that fit your lifestyle and budget, then decide if you can do more as your situation evolves. Many of these options are surprisingly affordable because of tax credits, product rebates, or other incentives, which are expected to increase over the next several years.
Talk about it!
According to Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist and evangelical Christian, the most important thing we can do is to talk about why the climate crisis matters to us. She explains: “When I speak to people, it’s not a case of needing new values. … It is a very rare human being who does not already have a key value or part of their identity that connects directly to concern over changing climate.” Hayhoe’s globalweirdingseries.com is a great resource for learning more.
Save energy and shift to clean power.
Conserving energy use at home provides examples of small actions leading to big societal changes as well as the added benefit of cost savings for homeowners. For instance, LED lighting uses 80 percent less energy than a regular lightbulb and lasts much longer. In less than a decade, LED bulbs have become the main source of lighting in U.S. households and during that decade, emissions from households overall decreased in the U.S. for the first time in more than a century. That’s a powerful example of individual actions adding up.
Frederick County’s Green Homes Challenge leads homeowners through a variety of actions a household can take and provides local resources for incentives and guidance.
Change food habits.
This may be the most economically effective way to make substantial contributions in GHG emission reductions. First, make sure you use the food you buy. As much as 40 percent of the food purchased in the United States ends up in landfills, which then emits methane, a GHG 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Eating a plant-rich diet makes a big difference in GHG reduction and in water conservation. Limiting meat consumption to a few servings a week and buying meat from local farmers who graze cattle are sustainable strategies. Area producers are listed in the Amazing Grazing Network Directory, located here: bit.ly/amazinggrazing. Composting food scraps and waste in backyard compost bins or piles keep waste out of landfills. Or arrange for home, church and business pick-up from Key City Compost.
Limit fossil-fueled driving and reduce or eliminate airline travel.
It’s a great practice to think twice about how to travel from one place to the other. In some cases, biking or walking might be a better, even faster, options than a car. When local car travel is necessary, doing so during non-peak hours, or using navigational software and traffic alerts to avoid back-ups, can reduce emissions by as much as 50 percent. Adopting a personal “no-idle” policy has multiple benefits of improving air quality, eliminating wasteful emissions and saving vehicle engines from needless wear and tear. Consider an electric vehicle for the next car. Used, good quality EVs are now on the market and more affordable than ever, and tax credits are available at the state and federal level. EVs have little to no maintenance expenses. Since air travel contributes to climate change in multiple ways, think twice and consider train travel, which reduces GHG impact by about sevenfold. Nonstop flights also reduce emissions. Purchasing carbon offsets for miles traveled is also a good idea. There are several options; Terrapass and Native Energy are just a few of the sources recommended.
Manage your land to draw down carbon.
Healthy soil and trees draw carbon from the atmosphere and substantially reduce stormwater run-off, whereas turf grass, the lawns of most of our homes, provides very little benefit. Therefore, many homeowners are limiting the size of lawns or eliminating mowed grass completely. Even the smallest landscapes can invite nature back in by avoiding chemical fertilizers, fungicides, pesticides or herbicides, which destroy soil health, weaken plants and harm people, pets and ecosystems. Planting native trees and deep-rooted perennials, especially those that attract pollinators, contributes to the beauty of the landscape while facilitating crop production and building the natural systems necessary to make chemicals obsolete. Native shrubs and trees can be purchased from the Maryland State Nursery for $1 each.
Put your money where your heart is.
If you have investments, steer clear of fossil fuel and chemical companies. Purchasing from local producers, resale shops, retailers and businesses for most household needs is a win-win for strengthening the local economy while cutting GHGs.
Barb Trader is co-chair of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup in Frederick.
