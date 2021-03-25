A brisk, 10-minute drive from Frederick, Fox Haven Organic Farm Retreat and Learning Center offers the region’s first Fresh Herb Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program. Heading into its fifth year, Fox Haven continues its mission to provide fresh, nutritive herbs, grown by hand for Frederick and the surrounding community.
“We currently grow over 50 different kinds of herbs, including some varieties of cultural significance used in Chinese medicine, Ayurveda and around-the-world cuisine,” said Lacey Walker, Learning Center Herb Farm and CSA manager. “Our herb CSA is one of the best possible ways to gain practical, hands-on experience that will take your herb knowledge to the next level.”
Fox Haven offers three types of CSA memberships:
Building Your Herbal Relationship: a monthly CSA package with a 1 1/2-hour, hands-on class each month. This format is best for beginners and community-oriented learners wanting hands-on experience with 24 different herbs.
Building Your Herbal Apothecary: a monthly CSA option without formal instruction, suited more for the returning CSA member, individual-learner or intermediate herbalist.
Herbal Basics: a beginner’s guide to herb processing and study. This offering will take place at Fox Haven and provides a closer look at how to harvest, clean and prepare herbs, study 10 basic herbs, as well as make an herbal preparation to take home.
As a part of Fox Haven’s initiative to provide a safe, inclusive learning space, reparation discounts and scholarships are available for Black, indigenous and people of color.
The CSA begins April 18 in Frederick. To learn more or to register, go to https://foxhavenfarm.org/herb-csa.
