The Frederick County Division of Energy & Environment announces the application period for the 2022 Creek ReLeaf Program.
Frederick County's Creek ReLeaf Program is a reforestation program designed to increase forest acres in Frederick County and to meet goals for clean streams. The program is an integral part of County Executive Jan H. Gardner’s efforts to reverse the trend of tree loss in Frederick County. Trees are planted on both private and public land. The Creek ReLeaf Program plants eligible areas with native trees and shrubs and provides the first five years of maintenance to ensure successful planting efforts, at no cost to the landowner.
Forested lands provide stormwater control, reduce temperature impacts on county streams, and increase wildlife habitat. The area that is planted will have lasting protection by a permanent conservation easement, which will continue even if the property is sold. If accepted into the program landowners will receive payment for the permanent conservation easement, which is based on 75% of fair market value of the land to be planted, up to $9,000 per acre. The landowner still owns and uses the land under an easement as long as the use does not violate the terms of the easement. Selective harvesting is allowed as part of a forestry management plan under certain conditions, that may provide long-term revenue to the landowner from having a healthy forest.
The application period for the 2022 Creek ReLeaf Program will run through Dec. 15. Plantings are tentatively scheduled for spring and fall of 2025.
