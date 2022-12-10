The application period for the 2022 Creek ReLeaf program will close on Dec. 15. This program aims to reverse the trend of local tree loss and increase the total amount of forested acreage in Frederick County. Forested lands provide stormwater control, improve air and soil quality, reduce temperature impacts on county streams and increase wildlife habitat.
The Creek ReLeaf program installs new plantings on public and private lands and provides maintenance to ensure their success.
• Planting native trees and shrubs at no cost to landowners.
• Five years of county-provided maintenance to establish the forest stand.
• Payment for a permanent conservation easement on the parcel planted.
If accepted into the program, landowners will receive payment for the permanent conservation easement, which is based on 75% of fair market value of the land to be planted, up to $9,000 per acre. The property owner still owns and utilizes the land in ways that do not violate the easement’s terms. Selective harvesting is allowed as part of a forestry management plan under certain conditions, which may provide long-term revenue to the landowner, in addition to the benefits of having a healthy forest.
Since 2017, the Creek ReLeaf program has planted trees on 443 acres and plans to plant another 29 acres in the next year. The project to combat forest loss is subsidized by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.
To learn more, visit the Division of Energy and Environment’s website at frederickcountymd.gov/reforest. To apply, contact project manager Linda Williamson by phone at 240-608-7426 or by email sent to LWilliamson1 @FrederickCountyMD.gov.
