A Frederick County ban on open burning began on June 1 and will be in effect through Aug. 31, the county health department said Wednesday.
Open burning permits cannot be used during this period. Violations are subject to up to a $500 fine from the county and a $25,000 fine from the state.
The ban excludes small recreational fires, such as campfires, as well as barbecues or gas grills.
It stems from Maryland air quality regulations that went into effect in June 1995 and are designed to reduce high ozone levels that affect the region during the summer, according to a health department press release.
The health department said open burning permits from the county are required when the burn ban is not in effect.
