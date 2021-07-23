Learn to be a steward of the land this fall with the University of Maryland Extension General Forestry Course. This online course will be offered from Sept. 1 through Dec. 15. Registration is open, and interested participants can register online at extension.umd.edu/forestry-course.
This is a noncredit course with no formal classes. Work from the comfort of your home using your own woodlot, a friend’s, or a public forest. The course covers how to protect your trees from insects, diseases and fire. Step-by-step procedures walk you through a forest inventory and stand analysis. Details of the forestry business are presented, including tax nuances and the sale and harvest of forest products. Ultimately, the course exercises help you to develop the framework for a stewardship plan for your forest.
The cost for this forestry course is $150. Included in the cost are copies of the supplemental readings: “A Sand County Almanac,” “The Woodland Steward,” “American Forests: A History of Resiliency and Recovery,” a small pamphlet titled “What Tree Is That?” and “Common Native Trees of Virginia Tree Identification Guide.” At the conclusion of the course, all participants receive a flash drive of the paper version of the text and appendices. A certificate of completion is awarded when all assignments are completed.
To learn more about the course and what it entails, go to go.umd.edu/GFC. There you can read a lesson from the text, view an interactive exercise, and read through detailed course information and FAQs.
For more information, contact course coordinator Andrew Kling, University of Maryland Extension, akling1@umd.edu, 301-432-2767, ext. 307.
